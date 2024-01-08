Highlights Spurs are looking to sign Timo Werner on loan for the rest of the season, providing a boost to their attacking options in Heung-min Son's absence.

Werner's goal and assist record at Chelsea was impressive, despite facing undeserved criticism during his time in the Premier League.

Tottenham are also working on securing the signing of Radu Dragusin from Genoa, with the deal progressing to the final stages of negotiations.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking to finalise a deal to bring RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner to the club in the January transfer window, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now provided an exclusive update to GIVEMESPORT on the situation.

Although Werner's time in England didn't go exactly to plan, with Chelsea offloading him only a few years after he arrived, he's a forward who caused plenty of problems in the Premier League. His pace running in behind made him a difficult customer and his goalscoring and creative ability perhaps went a little under the radar, and he could be returning to England before the window closes at the end of the month.

Tottenham are likely to be in the market for a new forward in the January market after they offloaded Harry Kane to Bayern Munich in the summer while also failing to bring in a replacement. Werner is capable of playing through the middle as a centre-forward as well as out wide, so he could be a useful option for Spurs for the second half of the season.

Spurs pushing to sign Werner

Journalist Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham are looking to add a versatile forward in the January transfer window. Heung-min Son has now jetted off to the Asia Cup with South Korea, which could leave the north London outfit short of options in attack. The Athletic's David Ornstein recently confirmed that Spurs had reached total agreement with RB Leipzig to sign Werner on loan for the remainder of the season. Ange Postecoglou's side will have a buy option inserted into the contract and will pay his full salary.

Timo Werner's Career Statistics Club Games Goals Assists RB Leipzig 213 113 47 Stuttgart 103 14 11 Chelsea 89 23 21 Statistics Courtesy of Transfermarkt - Correct as of 08/01/2024

Werner enjoyed a difficult time in the Premier League with Chelsea, even though he contributed significantly in front of goal. The German international was perhaps harshly criticised, considering he provided a goal or assist nearly every other game during his Chelsea tenure. Spurs aren't the only side who have considered a move for Werner, with The Athletic claiming that Manchester United had him on their four-man shortlist for a potential new striker signing in the winter window.

The former Stuttgart striker has spent the majority of his career playing as a centre-forward but has featured heavily on either side of attack. This kind of versatility could make him a useful asset to Postecoglou, and it's no surprise that he's keen to bring him to Hotspur Way on a temporary deal.

Related Tottenham sources say they have 'no interest' in signing Dominic Solanke Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke, who could be the answer to replacing Harry Kane.

Fabrizio Romano - Werner a 'done deal'

Romano has suggested that Werner to Tottenham is now a done deal and the German forward will travel to London to sign on the dotted line at Hotspur Way. The respected journalist adds that the transfer will include a buy option, but it's not mandatory, meaning Spurs can make a decision on his long-term future in the summer. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Monday afternoon, Romano said...

"Yes, it's done. The player is going to travel to London to complete his medical tests and then sign the contract. Timo Werner is going to Tottenham. It is a loan with a buy option clause. It's going to be around €17m and it is not mandatory, so Tottenham can decide at the end of the season what they want to do with Timo Werner. But for sure, it is a done deal."

Spurs boss Postecoglou previously admitted that signing a centre-back could be a priority for the north London club during the January transfer window. Injuries to key players at the back have left the Lilywhites short, and young defender Ashley Phillips recently joined Plymouth Argyle on loan for the remainder of the season.

Tottenham are now pushing to secure the signature of Genoa's Radu Dragusin, and Italian reporter Romano has claimed that the deal is advancing to the final stages of negotiations. Spurs hope to finalise the transfer next week and are waiting to submit an official proposal to the Serie A club. It's understood that personal terms have already been agreed, so it's now just a waiting game for Tottenham fans.