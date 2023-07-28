Newcastle United have been heavily linked with a move for Southampton defender Tino Livramento, and journalist Dean Jones has now provided an update on their pursuit, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The young right-back could be looking for a move back to the Premier League after the Saints were relegated to the Championship.

Newcastle United transfer news - Tino Livramento

With 32-year-old Kieran Trippier playing 3341 minutes in the Premier League last year, more than any other Newcastle player and the sixth most from an outfielder in the division, the Magpies appear to be opting to sign some cover in his position.

Earlier this month, the Guardian reported that Newcastle were closing in on the signing of Livramento for around £30m.

However, there doesn't appear to have been much progress made between the two clubs regarding a fee since then.

More recently, talkSPORT claimed that Southampton have turned down a bid from Newcastle and are looking to receive around £50m for the 20-year-old.

With Champions League football around the corner for the North East club, increasing their squad depth will be vital considering the hectic schedule that comes with playing in the European competition.

Livramento not only provides cover for Trippier, but some top-quality competition, as well as having the potential to displace Trippier as he edges closer to the latter stages of his career.

What has Jones said about Newcastle and Livramento?

Jones has suggested that Newcastle do remain interested in signing Livramento, but the current price tag isn't favourable at the moment.

The journalist also adds that the former Chelsea defender may have some concerns regarding playing time and how he's going to fit into the Newcastle side.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Newcastle are still interested in Livramento but the level of pricing is not favourable right now. We have heard how Southampton are holding firm on their Romeo Lavia valuation and it’s a very similar situation here at the moment.

"Saints want £40million and that’s beyond where Newcastle want to go with this. There has to be some negotiation around this or there’s not a way for it to happen.

"I also think there are concerns on the players' side of this, I don’t see him aggressively pushing for a move. Of course, the opportunity is a good one, but it’s a big challenge to get in the team and stay there and if Newcastle aren’t going all out to sign him, then you do wonder just how much they actually plan to have him for next season and beyond.

"They wanted Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes and spent the money so let’s see what happens with this."

What's next for Newcastle?

As previously mentioned, increasing the quality throughout the squad will be pivotal if they want to compete on all fronts this season.

Looking at their starting XI, it's hard to improve too much, but it's their depth which could be their downfall at the moment.

Tonali and Barnes have both completed moves to St James' Park so far, so they're certainly heading in the right direction.