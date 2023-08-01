Newcastle United are now only actively pursuing one deal in the transfer market, as talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook provides the details while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Magpies have to strengthen this summer as they look to battle domestic and European football this season.

Newcastle United transfer news - Latest

Eddie Howe guided Newcastle to a top-four finish last term, so bringing in reinforcements early in the window will have been a priority, as they make the step up to playing in Europe's elite competition.

Harvey Barnes and Sandro Tonali are the first to walk through the door at St James' Park, with Allan Saint-Maximin the most notable player to depart.

Since announcing their most recent signings, things have gone a little quiet in the North East, with Howe confirming that the Magpies have to be careful when it comes to Financial Fair Play regulations.

Before Saint-Maximin's move was confirmed, Howe said: “He’s in discussions regarding a move. With FFP we have to trade, otherwise we would be stuck this summer. I don’t want to lose him. FFP forces it, to a degree."

Despite their financial backing from the PIF, Newcastle will still have a limit on the amount they can spend, which is why they may only be focusing on one new signing at the moment.

What has Crook said about Newcastle?

Crook has suggested that the only deal Newcastle are focusing on right now is Southampton right-back Tino Livramento.

The talkSPORT reporter adds that he still expects Livramento, who was described as a 'future star' by former teammate Theo Walcott, to cost £50m this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, I think it's the only deal, as far as I'm concerned, that they are actively working on at the moment.

"They had three targets at the start of the transfer window - Harvey Barnes, Sandro Tonali, and Tino Livramento, who can obviously fill in for Kieran Trippier at right-back and be a long-term successor, and can even fill in at left-back.

"That's an area that Eddie Howe is a bit concerned about, as well as Dan Burn did last season. The problem is the price and again, Southampton aren't going to be bullied on the cheap.

"When Newcastle first enquired, they were told he'd cost £50m, and I've not been given any indication that Southampton are going to lower that."

What's next for Newcastle?

After reading Howe's comments, it wouldn't be a surprise if it was a one-in-one-out policy in terms of transfers at Newcastle at the moment.

The Saint-Maximin sale could allow them to push harder for Livramento, but Southampton don't appear to be budging on their asking price.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that we could see Newcastle also look to sign a centre-back after completing a deal for Barnes this summer.

It's understood that Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba is a target for Newcastle, but he's also being looked at by Tottenham Hotspur, so it could be a difficult deal to get over the line.