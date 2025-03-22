In terms of international football, the 2026 World Cup is next on the horizon and the usual sides – such as the reigning champions Argentina, England, Brazil and Spain – are close to being joined by a tiny nation with a population of around 295,000.

The international showpiece is being held in north America in the summer of 2026 – and Lionel Scaloni’s men will be looking to retain their glory after beating France, spearheaded by none other than Kylian Mbappe, on penalties in Qatar’s 2022 iteration.

New Caledonia’s 36-year-old centre-forward Georges Gope-Fenepej notched two strikes in his nation’s 3-0 victory over Tahiti in an Oceania qualifying semi-final on Friday, and now they’re one step closer to reaching the World Cup next summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The lowest-ranked side to ever qualify for a World Cup finals was North Korea in 2010, who were ranked 105 at the time of the competition.

In the wake of their memorable win, New Caledonia head coach Johann Sidaner said: “We’re all obviously football fans so to see someone like Georges play and the display he put on today is absolutely magnificent and wonderful.”

Located around 1,120km east of Australia, New Caledonia – who are currently ranked 152 in FIFA’s standings – has a mere population of around the 295,000 mark, as of March 2025, according to Worldometer.

As alluded to, the island has never qualified for the World Cup. In fact, they were only admitted to FIFA in 2004 – but they are now one step closer to making history and qualifying for the 23rd instalment of football’s biggest prize.

In beating Tahiti in Wellington, the French-speaking nation overcame political unrest in their homeland. In May 2024, the French army were deployed on the back of violent clashes. As a result, midfielder Jekob Jeno said:

The situation in our country is not easy. And this victory, we want to say ‘New Caledonia it is possible to give hope to our people, to our family, to our children.’ We are very proud.

Up next for the international minnow is a clash with New Zealand – who are aiming to make their third appearance at the tournament – on Monday and winning would mean that the small-scale country would join the three host nations and Japan in north America.

Travelling to Auckland’s Eden Park as a result, Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood – widely regarded as one of the Premier League's best strikers – scoring a hat-trick against Fiji on Friday will act as a reminder to World Cup hopefuls, New Caledonia, of what to expect.

The loser of the encounter will go into an intercontinental play-off and, thus, will be attempting to become the Oceania Football Confederation’s second representative at the World Cup but New Caledonia will want to secure passage at the first time of asking.