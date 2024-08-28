Key Takeaways The Titans focused on bolstering the defense with a young offense likely to face growing pains in Will Levis' second year as the starter.

Strategic additions by the Titans include a star-studded secondary to improve the pass defense.

Acquiring Ernest Jones enhances the Titans' run defense and strengthens the LB corps for the season.

Under new leadership, the Tennessee Titans have taken a methodical and deliberate approach to the 2024 offseason with a clear intent on getting more talent surrounding their second-year starter Will Levis . Although the team made a splash on the offensive side of the ball in free agency, the focus has been to bolster the defense while the offense figures things out.

Under the guidance of new head coach Brian Callahan and general manager Ran Carthon, the Titans have seemingly recognized that—as with just about any second-year starter—the team’s offense is going to have some growing pains.

Callahan’s offensive prowess mixed with the offense’s own new additions are expected to eventually uplift the team, but with Levis still finding his footing under a new scheme, the immediate onus falls on the defense to keep the team competitive.

Carthon doesn’t seem to be satisfied yet, keeping the influx of talent flowing by trading a 2026 fifth-round pick for a 2026 sixth-round pick and linebacker Ernest Jones IV (who had been given permission to seek a trade earlier that week) of the Los Angeles Rams on the eve of the new campaign.

A Calculated Strategy For the Titans

Ran Carthon's clear vision for his team is evident through his player acquisitions

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Titans haven’t just added talent; they’ve strategically replaced gaps left by departures in free agency while also strengthening key positions up front and on the outside, aiming for a fresh start after a middling performance last year.

Dennard Wilson steps in as the new defensive coordinator, bringing with him a wealth of experience from his time with the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles , where he managed some of the top pass defenses in the league.

With the team’s new DC being a former defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach, it should be no surprise that the secondary saw the most star-studded enhancements. Cornerbacks L'Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie , alongside safeties Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams , form a new-look defensive backfield that could end up being one of the top units in the league this season.

Titans 2024 Defensive Additions Player Position Acquisition Method Status T'Vondre Sweat NT 2nd-Round Draft Pick Starting NT Sebastian Joseph-Day DE Free Agency Starting Left DE Kenneth Murray Jr. LB Free Agency Starting ILB Ernest Jones IV LB Trade via LAR Starting ILB L'Jarius Sneed CB Trade via KC Starting CB Chidobe Awuzie CB Free Agency Starting CB Jamal Adams S Free Agency Backup SS Quandre Diggs S Free Agency Starting SS

Together, they have six Pro Bowls, three All-Pros, and two Super Bowls. Sneed and Awuzie bring proven talent that can lock down one side of the field, while Adams and Diggs offer versatility and a knack for big plays—qualities that the Titans have been craving as they try to improve a pass defense that had a league-low six INTs last year. Diggs also played the second-most snaps of all defensive players in 2023, with 1,114.

The Titans strengthened their defensive line by drafting T'Vondre Sweat from Texas, who won the 2023 Outland Trophy for best interior lineman, beating out Joe Alt. A player who ended up falling in the draft because of some off-field issues, his upside makes him a really intriguing prospect.

Alongside him, Sebastian Joseph-Day adds depth and experience at the defensive tackle position, complementing the cornerstone of the defensive front, two-time All-Pro Jeffery Simmons.

Ernest Jones: A Smart Fit in a Revamped Defense

Jones provides some much-needed help against the run to complement the new-look secondary

© Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

As our own Alex Murray pointed out earlier this offseason, the Titans’ defensive additions have greatly improved their unit, but the loss of Azeez Al-Shaair will be felt when they match up against a good rushing offense. Losing their best run-stopping linebacker, it looked like Jack Gibbens was going to have to take on that responsibility despite never having a 100-tackle season in his career.

Instead of relying on a third-year player who's still developing, they traded a fifth-round pick for Ernest Jones and a sixth-round pick. With rumors of contract talks stalling between Jones and the Rams, he has an opportunity to prove his worth to a new team and capitalize on that after the season.

Jones fits perfectly into the Titans’ linebacking corps, which added a good coverage guy in Kenneth Murray (Jamal Adams will provide plenty of help in the box as well) and now has a run-stopper who’s steadily growing as a pass-rusher. The former Ram had the 11th most tackles in the NFL last season (145) with an astounding 1.4% missed tackle rate, which was fourth-best in the NFL.

As a pass rusher, Jones took a big jump from 2022 to 2023, going from no sacks to 4.5 and nearly six times more pressures on the quarterback. Looking at the film, three of those sacks came from him beating a running back’s block, but three of them also came on third down, which is where he really seems to play his best football. Of his 29 pressures in 2023, 13 came on third down and his pass defense was elevated on the money down as well.

Ernest Jones Overall vs. 3rd Down Stats Stat Overall 3rd Down Sacks 4.5 3 Pressures 29 13 Targets 54 7 Receptions 35 3 Catch % 64.8% 42.9% Yards 309 36 Passer Rating 92.3 59.2

While Jones isn’t expected to single-handedly transform the Titans’ defense, his role is going to be crucial. He’s going to be one of the seven new names starting on the 2024 Titans defense. That type of turnover can usually lead to a slow start while the group develops chemistry, but with the number of veterans that have been brought in, they could come out and be a dominant group from the start.

As the Titans look forward to the season, the acquisition of Ernest Jones is just one part of their broader push for change. With these new pieces in place, the Titans aren’t just hoping to compete; they’re positioning themselves to make a run for the division in the lowly AFC South.

As of right now, it’s all still “on paper”; but with the groundwork laid this offseason, the Titans have every reason to believe that their defense will be a force to be reckoned with.

All statistics courtesy of NFL Pro Stats unless stated otherwise.