The Tennessee Titans have undergone a revamp on defense that would make Ty Pennington blush.

They haven't gotten near the same press as other teams who made big changes at more exciting positions, such as the Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers , but the Titans have quietly gone about their business during the 2024 offseason.

With a new brain trust looking to see what they've got in second-year signal caller Will Levis , no one should expect much from this offense in 2024. Levis will be working through a new scheme under new head coach Brian Callahan, as well as the growing pains any second-year starter will go through.

The improvements to an offensive line that gave up the fourth-most sacks last year were welcome, but it's the defense they'll have to hang their hat on in 2024. Callahan is an offensive-minded head coach (as they all seem to be these days), so to ensure his team stayed competitive while Levis developed, he had to improve what was a bang-average defensive unit in 2023.

Titans Defensive Coaching Changes Job 2023 Coach 2024 Coach Defensive Coordinator Shane Bowen Dennard Wilson Defensive Line N/A Tracy Rocker Outside Linebackers Ryan Crow Ben Bloom Linebackers Bobby King/Zak Kuhr Frank Bush Secondary/Safeties Scott Booker

He did just that, replacing nearly the entire defensive coaching staff from top to bottom. The group will be led by Dennard Wilson, who coached the Baltimore Ravens DBs to the sixth-best pass defense in 2023 and molded the Philadelphia Eagles secondary into the best pass defense in 2022.

However, it's the changes they made on the field that are going to pay dividends in 2024. This new-look unit, which will trot out six new starters, has the potential to be a top 10 defense in the NFL, and if they do that, the Titans could make some noise in the weak AFC South come December.

Key Additions to Titans Front 7 Didn't Break the Bank

Tennessee's draft gamble is going to pay off

Tennessee's run defense was actually pretty good last year. They were middle of the pack when it came to total rush yards, but that can be explained by the fact that teams were playing with a lead against them more often than not.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Titans finished 13th in rush yards allowed in 2023, but that was largely due to the fact that they had the 8th-most rushing plays called against them (480). In reality, they gave up the fourth-fewest rushing TDs (10) and the fourth-fewest yards per carry (3.8).

However, of the four DTs that played more than 15 percent of the defensive snaps last year, only Jeffery Simmons is back, and the Titans' best run-stopping linebacker, Azeez Al-Shaair , also departed in free agency.

To replace Al-Shaair, the Titans went out and got a solid middle linebacker from L.A. in Kenneth Murray . However, Murray is more of a coverage 'backer than a run-stopping thumper. Thankfully, returning inside linebacker Jack Gibbens is a solid run defender, having finished top 30 in PFF's run defense grade among LBs (72.9), and he should be able to slide into Al-Shaair's role.

Not to mention that Jamal Adams , who technically plays safety but often plays in the box like a linebacker, will also be a massive plus in the running game as well. He actually lined up in the box on over 40 percent of his snaps for the Seattle Seahawks last year, more than anywhere else on the field.

However, the single most important addition to Tennessee's front seven was their second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, a mammoth of a man in Texas' T'Vondre Sweat. Nicknamed "Loaf", short for meatloaf, Sweat fell in the draft due to character concerns, but his on-field impact has never been questioned.

The 6'4", 366-pound monster can play 0-technique or 1-technique as the nose tackle in Tennessee's 3-4 defense, and will make life much easier for everyone else in the front seven, as he's the type of immovable object that can tie up more than one blocker on any given play. He has been receiving rave reviews for his training camp performances, which included blowing up new center Lloyd Cushenberry on this rep.

His presence in the middle will help keep blockers off the likes of Gibbens and Adams on run plays while also creating more one-on-one matchups for the team's top pass-rushers in two-time All-Pro DE Jeffery Simmons, rapidly improving outside linebacker Arden Key, and their second-leading sacker in 2023, Harold Landry III.

While Simmons had a down-year in the pass-rushing department last season, the 2021 and 2022 Second-Team All-Pro should find life a lot easier with Sweat next to him instead of the revolving NT door he dealt with last year. Key and Landry are both excellent candidates to hit double-digit sacks as well.

Only 1 Starting DB Played For the Titans in 2023

Tennessee added Pro Bowlers galore to their secondary

While the Titans were 18th in total pass defense last year, their outside cornerbacks were particularly bad. Of the five CBs that saw 200+ coverage snaps for Tennessee in 2023, only slot corner Roger McCreary (72.2) had a PFF coverage grade of 60 or better.

Of the other four, two were allowed to depart in free agency (starters Sean Murphy-Bunting and Kristian Fulton), and the other two (Eric Garror and Tre Avery) have been relegated to back up roles.

The Titans got some solid safety play from Amani Hooker and K'Von Wallace, but the latter departed in free agency as well. To fill the holes next to Hooker and McCreary, the Titans spared no expense at times and signed cheap veterans at others.

Titans Additions to Secondary Player 2023 Stats Accolades L'Jarius Sneed (CB) 78 tackles, 14 PD, 2 INT N/A Chidobie Awuzie (CB) 57 tackles, 6 PD N/A Jamal Adams (S) 48 tackles, 2 PD 3x Pro Bowl, 3x All-Pro Quandre Diggs (S) 95 tackles, 5 PD, 1 INT 3x Pro Bowl

For nothing but a third-round pick, they were able to snare one of the best cornerbacks in the league with the big and physical L'Jarius Sneed , who was crucial in helping the Chiefs win back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023. He was top 15 in both completion percentage allowed and passer rating against last year, despite being targeted more than all but seven other cornerbacks in football.

Sneed is the type of cornerback you can leave on the outside to lock up the opponent's top wideout and shutdown that half of the field. Before last year, Chidobe Awuzie was the same kind of player, holding opponents to passer ratings of 75.1 in 2021 and 53.4 2022, the latter of which was third-best in the NFL that year. He should be able to get back to that level considering the support he has in this secondary in Nashville.

The amount of money shelled out to this pair of CBs shows just how much the Titans value their secondary:

Chidobe Awuzie: three-year, $36 million deal

L'Jarius Sneed: four-year, $76.4 million deal

After that spending spree, they had to pinch pennies when chasing a safety to pair with the rangy Hooker, and they got about as good a deal as they could hope for by importing Seattle's full safety duo for less than $5 million. Adams and Quandre Diggs have seen better days, but they fit in well with the versatile Hooker.

Diggs is a classic deep safety with excellent ball-hawking abilities that led to 3+ INTs in every season from 2017-2022. Adams is the type of hard-hitting safety that can lend support in the running game by lining up in the box. Hooker is the best of both worlds, and can also line up and cover guys one-on-one in the slot when necessary. Talk about an embarrassment of riches at the back-end.

Get a guy like Dennard Wilson—whose last two pass defenses were both elite units—to stir it all up in a pot and we might just have a pass defense on par with that of the Cleveland Browns from a year ago.

