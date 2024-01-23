Highlights Brian Callahan, former Bengals offensive coordinator, is finalizing a deal to become the Titans' next head coach.

Callahan has been a coach in the NFL since 2010 and has played a vital role in the Bengals' offensive successes since becoming their offensive coordinator in 2019.

Despite losing quarterback Joe Burrow to injury, the Bengals found offensive success with backup Jake Browning, increasing interest in Callahan as a coach.

The Tennessee Titans and Brian Callahan are finalizing a deal to name the former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator the franchise's next head coach. The first report Monday night after plenty of speculation and multiple reported interviews occurred between both parties.

Callahan has been a coach in the NFL since 2010, when he was an assistant for the Denver Broncos before working his way up to becoming a quarterback coach with the Detroit Lions and Oakland Raiders. After that success, Callahan was named the Bengals offensive coordinator in 2019 and has played a vital role in the team's offensive successes since then.

Callahan’s hiring represents philosophical shift for Titans

Offense is the focus now in Tennessee

Joe Burrow’s injuries made Callahan’s duties more difficult in 2023, but he did an admirable job with backup Jake Browning at the helm. The offense averaged 31.7 points per game during Cincinnati’s three-game December winning streak, keeping the Bengals in playoff contention until the season’s penultimate week.

The Titans, who ranked fourth in points per game in 2020, could not replicate that success across Mike Vrabel’s final three seasons. Their record suffered immensely due to the offense’s struggles, even though they fielded a defense that ranked in the top-half of the league in points allowed all three years.

Tennessee Titans scoring history Year PPG Opp PPG Record 2020 30.7 (4th) 27.4 (24th) 11-5 2021 24.6 (15th) 20.8 (6th) 12-4 2022 17.5 (28th) 21.1 (14th) 7-10 2023 17.9 (27th) 21.6 (16th) 6-11

Callahan is now tasked with not only getting the Tennessee attack back on track, but ushering in a new era of Titans football. Franchise icon Derrick Henry is headed to free agency, and 2023 second-round pick Will Levis has been given the keys to the car.

In a division where Trevor Lawrence may be the third-best signal caller, a quick turnaround won’t be easy to achieve. But Tennessee’s brass hopes Callahan’s experience with Burrow, Matthew Stafford and Peyton Manning translates to Levis’ development sooner than later.

Offensive genius is craved league-wide

Every NFL team has changed offensive coordinators since 2022

In the ever-evolving NFL landscape, the importance of offense has never been higher. As a result, creative offensive minds are the hottest currency. These days, the only way to ensure you’ll be able to keep them in your building long-term is to hire them as a head coach.

Every team wants the next Sean McVay, Matt LaFleur, Shane Steichen, and so on. Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik are among the top remaining head coach candidates despite being younger than Aaron Rodgers for that reason.

The shuffling is so prevalent that the Bengals were the lone team since the 2022 offseason to not change offensive coordinators. With Callahan’s departure, they’re now on the prowl for a bright young mind to complement head coach Zac Taylor. The expectation is that current QB coach Dan Pitcher will take over responsibilities.

