Highlights Tennessee Titans part ways with head coach Mike Vrabel after 4 winning seasons and 2 disappointing seasons.

Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk seeks a fresh perspective after a 6-18 stretch and 1 win in 10 divisional games.

Vrabel leaves with a 54-45 record, including 3 playoff appearances and a run to the AFC Championship Game.

The biggest surprise of the 2024 NFL offseason—so far—has occurred.

The Tennessee Titans have decided to part ways with head coach Mike Vrabel, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. After four straight winning seasons to start his tenure in Nashville in 2018, back-to-back disappointing losing campaigns sunk Vrabel's chances of remaining at the helm.

Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk is reportedly looking for a new vision for the team and staff after a 6-18 stretch going back to the midway point of the 2022 season, a span which included just one win in 10 divisional games. Vrabel leaves his post with a 54-45 overall record, including three straight playoff appearances, back-to-back division titles, and a run to the AFC Championship Game in 2019.

Related NFL Black Monday: Breaking down every head coaching change A breakdown of the NFL franchises that fired their coaches and where they might go from here.

Vrabel’s firing is a shocking development

He will be highly sought after by other franchises

Vrabel led the Titans to 9-7 records in each of his first two seasons in Nashville, missing the playoffs in his 2018 debut campaign but snagging the AFC’s No. 6 seed in his sophomore year.

He oversaw Tennessee’s miracle run to the AFC Championship game in 2019, defeating the New England Patriots in Tom Brady’s final game with the franchise, as well as the conference’s No. 1 seed, the Baltimore Ravens, in the process. He followed that up by winning the AFC South in 2020 and 2021, sporting the AFC’s top seed and earning NFL Coach of the Year honors in the latter year.

The Titans have admittedly fallen off since then, going only 13-21 over the past two seasons, but the decision to push Vrabel out of the building is still a surprise, with veteran running back Derrick Henry (who is likely to depart in free agency) saying that he was "shocked" by the move. The majority of Vrabel's success came with Miami Dolphins castoff Ryan Tannehill—a solid if unspectacular option at best, middling at worst—as his quarterback.

Tennessee's then-general manager, Jon Robinson, shipped off star wide receiver A.J. Brown during the 2022 NFL Draft, removing his offense’s only true receiving weapon and contributing to the team's down turn over the past two seasons.

Rumors have circulated about new general manager Ran Carthon, who was brought on at the conclusion of the 2022 season, not being the candidate for which Vrabel advocated during the hiring process a year ago, and the two having a “strained working relationship” throughout much of the season.

Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk seemingly alluded to this rift in her statement on Vrabel’s firing:

As the NFL continues to innovate and evolve, I believe the teams best positioned for sustained success will be those who empower an aligned and collaborative team across all football functions... I will never shy away from acknowledging that I have unapologetically high expectations for the football team and every aspect of the Titans organization. Our vision is not simply to produce more wins than losses, it is to regularly compete for championships.

Vrabel now joins the top tier of candidates for the NFL’s five other head coach openings, including top coordinators Ben Johnson and Mike MacDonald, among others. Former San Francisco 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh, who just won the College Football Playoff at his alma mater, Michigan, and is rumored to be interested in an NFL return, could also be widely courted.

Strunk also outlined why the Titans' new job opening is one of the most attractive in the league. While it's certainly not the most attractive, it's got advantages over a few other organizations that are in the gutter, like the Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers:

While this season was disappointing, I see early signs of progress taking shape. Last year we added a promising young quarterback and several other talented players to our roster. With a coaching search, enviable cap space, and top-10 draft position, this offseason is as important as any in our history.

Source: Adam Schefter