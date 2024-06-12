Highlights The Titans are revamping their offense, centered around the addition of Calvin Ridley, to provide more pass-catching options for QB Will Levis.

Head coach Brian Callaham is optimistic about Ridley rejuvenating the offense with his explosiveness and route-running skills.

Tennessee is embracing a pass-first approach after losing Derrick Henry, aiming to create one of the best receiving corps in the league with Ridley, Hopkins, Boyd, and Burks.

It certainly looks like football fans in Nashville will have a much different product to watch on the field. That stems mainly from the team's additions on offense this offseason.

Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callaham was happy to poach WR Calvin Ridley away from a division rival.

After a one-year stint in Jacksonville, Ridley signed a four-year, $92 million deal with the Titans in free agency. Although Ridley logged a 1,000-yard season in his first year back in the NFL from suspension, the Jaguars never got the 2020 version of him they had hoped for.

Calvin Ridley 2023 Stats Category Stat Ranking Receptions 76 30th Receiving Yards 1,016 25th Yards/Catch 13.4 34th Touchdowns 8 11th

Instead of re-signing Ridley, Jacksonville pivoted to WR Gabe Davis and drafted Brian Thomas Jr. in the first round to play alongside Calvin Kirk and Even Engram.

Now, Ridley is not only part of a deep Titans receiving corps that includes DeAndre Hopkins, Tyler Boyd and Treylon Burks, but Ridley seems to be locked in as the team's no.1 target.

Brian Callahan Excited To Add Ridley To WR Room

Ridley will add explosiveness to a stagnant offense

Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee's offense averaged 180.4 passing yards per game last season, 29th in the NFL. During a recent appearance on The Adam Schefter Podcast, Brian Callahan was optimistic about Ridley rejuvenating the offense and even threw some shade toward his AFC South rivals.

"I believe in everything he's about; he's a pro's pro and he's got real talent... He's one of the better route runners I've ever been around. He's really sudden, really fast, really explosive. On top of it, he's a great personality. To have him here and be able to steal him from a division rival makes it a little sweeter in that regard. I love having Calvin and I think he's really gonna help us."

The Titans are certainly familiar with Ridley's strengths. Ridley caught seven passes for 103 yards and two TDs in a 34-14 Jaguars win in Jacksonville, and he had six receptions for 106 yards and a TD in a 28-20 loss in the regular-season finale in Nashville.

Tennessee also brought in veteran Tyler Boyd to round out their WR corps, giving second-year QB Will Levis ample pass-catching options next season. Now playing next to D'Andre Hopkins, Ridley can help form one of the top receiver duos in the league. Don't forget about Treylon Burks either, who Ridley recently compared to two Hall of Famers.

"He's like Julio [Jones], A.J. Brown, he's like T.O. [Terrell Owens]." Ridley said of Burks. "Dude that big [and] that fast, man? He's a stud, man. You don't have to worry about him."

The Titans haven't been to the postseason since winning the AFC South in 2021. They're hoping Calvin Ridley and Co. can help develop Will Levis and get them back into playoff contention.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Calvin Ridley Ridley was one of just 10 receivers wtih 1,000 yards and 8 TDs in 2023.

Tennessee now boasts arguably the strongest wide receiving corps the franchise has ever had, at least on paper. It's a team that has relied on the running game to be the catalyst to their offense for several years. However, with Derrick Henry now in Baltimore, the team is pivoting to a pass-first approach.

If Ridley produces the way the Titans expect him to, this will be a much different offense than what's materialized in the Music City for so long.

Source: Adam Schefter

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless otherwise noted.