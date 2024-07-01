Highlights Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who went undrafted in 2020, became a key part of the Tennessee Titans' receiver room and is now the longest-tenured member of their offense.

Despite recent staff changes, Westbrook-Ikhine is focused on adapting and helping his teammates learn the new system.

While his role may change with new additions to the receiver room, his consistency and leadership make him an important part of the Titans' roster.

After going undrafted in 2020, wideout Nick Westbrook-Ikhine was signed by the Tennessee Titans, and managed to make their final roster.

Taking another step up in 2021, Westbrook-Ikhine became a key part of the receiver room. He held onto his roster spot for the next two years, and now, with just four years under his belt, he is the longest-tenured member of the Titans’ young offense.

It’s been a unique stay in the NFL thus far for Ikhine-Westbrook, 27, and he doesn’t believe his story is anywhere near its end. In fact, he recently spoke about the importance of adapting to the changing environment around him (via Tennessee Titans):

You definitely have to prove yourself. Complacency kills, so you can't be complacent. The fact that I've been here, going into year five, doesn't really mean anything. It's a totally new staff, and a totally new year, a new room.

This statement rings true for not only Westbrook-Ikhine, but the entire Titans organization. While he overcomes complacency as a player, the team is now battling it as a whole, thus explaining how Westbrook-Ikhine has become the longest-tenured member of their offense.

The Titans have undergone serious changes recently in an attempt to get their name back in the mix. While Westbrook-Ikhine has valuable experience that can help them get there, he’ll have to earn his keep just like every other player.

From Undrafted to Team Leader

Westbrook-Ikhine has welcomed opportunities to help out

After the surprise departure of Mike Vrabel, the Titans hired former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan to be the team’s new head coach. While major staff changes never make for quick adjustments, Westbrook-Ikhine has welcomed the new environment:

It's totally different. It's a completely different staff, system. It's cool, that I'm used to the people around the building, but it's all new. It's nice to get a fresh start in that way, but also a new opportunity moving forward.

Westbrook-Ikhine has made the most of his opportunities thus far in his career, and he’ll likely do the same with this new-look Titans team. While he himself faces the challenges of learning a new system, he’s also focused on helping his teammates grow with him.

I feel like everyone is learning together, but I feel I do have a nice step up just being in a system that's similar for some years now. I know the concepts, so I know the details from prior offenses. So, I feel like I can help the young guys in those little details. I've always kind of picked up offenses pretty well, and I'm trying to pick it up as quickly as I can so I can be a guy (others) can go to when they have questions.

While Westbrook-Ikhine will look to be a source of information on the roster, he’ll also have to fight to carve out his own role. Tennessee added Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd over the offseason, implementing them in a receiver room that already has DeAndre Hopkins and Treylon Burks.

While it may seem like a daunting task, Westbrook-Ikhine has overcome the odds many times before. He certainly isn’t a superstar, but he’s played a key role in years past.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine's Stats by Year Year Targets Receptions Yards TDs 2020 8 3 33 0 2021 57 38 476 4 2022 50 25 397 3 2023 45 28 370 3

His numbers might not be astounding, but the consistency is worth noting. For a team that has been anything but consistent recently, it's unlikely that this goes unnoticed and unrewarded.

GIVEMESPORT Ket Stat: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has been among the top three Titans wide receivers in catches in each of the last three seasons. No other wide receiver did it twice in that span.

Given Tennessee’s additions, it wouldn’t be too surprising if Westbrook-Ikhine sees a diminished role in 2024. Regardless of snap count, though, he’s cemented himself as an important part of the roster, a vocal leader, and a reliable option when all else fails.

