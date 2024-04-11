Highlights The Tennessee Titans promote Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears as interchangeable, balanced RBs for the 2024 season.

Pollard's efficiency dipped as a bell cow RB, but Spears showed potential in his rookie season.

Offensive coordinator Nick Holz praises the RB duo for affecting the passing game and posing a threat to opposing defenses.

After losing franchise legend Derrick Henry to free agency, the Tennessee Titans are touting their new “interchangeable” backfield of Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears. Fantasy owners won't be too happy with offensive coordinator Nick Holz extolling their balanced running back room. During media availability on Wednesday, Holz stated:

We see it 1A, 1B, and they're both just gonna play a ton, get a lot of carries, and let 'em roll.

However, there’s some question whether the second-year RB and former Dallas Cowboy can actually fill the huge bell cow shoes left by King Henry. Here’s everything you need to know about the Titans’ running back situation.

Tony Pollard Set For a Decrease in Reps in 2024

Pollard's time as a bell cow back may have lasted only one season

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

While Henry, now a member of the Baltimore Ravens, unquestionably made opposing defenses sweat every time he took a handoff, the fan favorite wasn’t exactly deceptive.

Over his eight seasons in Tennessee, he never pulled in more than 33 catches. He averaged just over 19 receptions a season, not exactly “dual-threat” numbers. Henry likely threw out more stiff arms per game than catches per season.

Holz spoke to the advantages of having two running backs that affect the passing game:

So, that's where it is really most exciting as we go, you are not going to say 'when this back is in these are the plays, and when this back is in those are the plays.' They can really function on all three downs, and really, there are not any scheme limitations.

Because Spears and Pollard are so similar, the opposing defense won’t get any hints as to what type of play is coming based on which running back is in. Although the great John Madden once said, “if you have two quarterbacks, you actually have none.” While we aren’t talking about QBs, the same maxim could be applied to these two running backs.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Tony Pollard saw his 2022 numbers take a hit when assuming the role of lead back. Pollard averaged 5.2 yards per carry in 2022 compared to 4.0 last season, and 9.5 yards per reception in 2022 compared to 5.7 yards per reception last season.

In Pollard’s only season as the lead running back in Dallas, he struggled to maintain his efficiency with an increased workload. According to Pro Football Focus, he recorded the lowest yards per carry (4.0), yards after contact (2.9), and breakaway rate (22.8%) of his career.

Tony Pollard 2023 Statistics Stat Pollard Yards 1,005 Yards Per Carry 4.0 Rushing Touchdowns 6 Receptions 55 Receiving Yards 311 Receiving Touchdowns 0

He still ran for 1,005 yards (12th) and a 50 percent success rate (15th), but the extra 60 carries over his previous career high did take a toll.

Spears remains somewhat of an unknown after taking only 100 carries for 453 yards this past season (fifth among rookies). He flashed the most potential in the passing game, catching 52 balls on 70 targets for 385 yards. His 838 total scrimmage yards came fourth among rookie running backs.

Surprisingly, according to Warren Sharp, Spears also tied for the highest 3rd- and 4th-and-short situations conversions (90% success rate).

As a healthy duo, Spears and Pollard should easily be able to keep the Titans' offense on track. However, if one gets hurt or struggles, there’s very little evidence that either can carry the load by themselves. Tennessee heavily invested in the wide receiver position, signing Calvin Ridley to a huge four-year deal worth $92 million with $50 million guaranteed.

With Ridley alongside DeAndre Hopkins, the Titans should have plenty of offensive firepower. The biggest question will be if second-year quarterback Will Levis can put it all together.

Source: Tennessee Titans

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.