Highlights Titans' offensive lineman Dillon Radunz takes responsibility for Will Levis' injury, stressing the need to protect the quarterback.

Titans will have to decide between Malik Willis and Ryan Tannehill for Week 15 if Levis is out.

Despite missing the playoffs, the Titans have bright spots for the future, including cap space and potential trades for draft capital.

After rookie Will Levis was knocked out of Sunday's loss against the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans' offensive lineman Dillon Radunz took partial responsibility for the QB's injury. Radunz told reporters following the game:

It's probably one of the worst feelings in the world playing this sport. The guy you protect, the guy you are supposed to be holding up (for), he's supposed to have trust in us. We have to be way better for Will.

Radunz has done a little bit of everything along Tennessee's line this year, playing significant snaps at right tackle, right guard, left guard, and left tackle. The Titans have given up 50 sacks on the season, fifth-most in the NFL, and their 10.8 sack percentage is the third-highest in the league at 10.8 percent.

Where do the Titans go from here?

Tennessee could be looking to see which players are a part of their future

Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

The Titans were the number one seed in the AFC as recently as 2021, but they seemingly knew that they needed to figure out the quarterback position for the long term. While they had Ryan Tannehill under contract, Tennessee drafted Malik Willis in the third round of the 2022 draft and Will Levis in the second round in 2023. In early November, coach Mike Vrabel announced that Levis would be the starting quarterback for the rest of the season.

Levis has certainly shown flashes. In his first game as a starter, he threw four touchdown passes. He also had a terrific performance in the upset win against the Miami Dolphins in Week 14, throwing for over 300 yards. But the jury is still out on how long he will be out with the ankle injury he suffered against Houston. The fact that he needed help to leave the field was not encouraging, but a similar scene for Trevor Lawrence a couple of weeks ago didn't result in any missed time for the Jacksonville Jaguars QB.

Will Levis Cmp % Yards TDs INTs Rating 2023 59.0 1792 8 4 85.3

If Levis can't go in the next game, the team would be left to decide between veteran Ryan Tannehill and second-year quarterback Malik Willis. Tannehill was the starter to begin the season, but the team could opt to roll with Willis for a chance to further evaluate him. So far, Willis has started three games in his career.

Loss to Texans officially eliminates Titans from playoffs

It could be time to start a complete rebuild

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

While the Titans have been officially eliminated from the playoffs, there are some bright spots for the future. The team has to like what they've seen from Levis and likely won't be in the market for a new quarterback. According to OverTheCap, the team is also projected to have more than $85.9 million in cap space in 2024, the second-most in the league.

The Titans also have some strong veterans that can be traded for draft capital. They already moved safety Kevin Byard this year and teams are likely to inquire about players like Derrick Henry, DeAndre Hopkins, and Harold Landry during the upcoming offseason.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.