Highlights Rashad Weaver aims to elevate his performance in Year 4 to prove his worth to the Titans.

Tennessee seeks veteran leadership in the edge room after off-season changes.

The departure of Denico Autry opens the door for Weaver to make an impact and solidify his role in 2024.

Rashad Weaver was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and has had a rocky start to his career since.

He broke his fibula in his rookie year, and while he had a promising 5.5-sack 2022 campaign, he struggled to make an impact in 2023 with 15 games played and zero sacks on six pressures. Now entering his fourth season, the 26-year-old expressed to Tennesseetitans.com that he has high expectations for himself:

It's Year 4, so it's time to take a leap not only for myself, but for this team... I can truly show the full value of what they got out of this pick, plus more, because that has always been my goal. And if I do my job and reach my personal goals–my personal goals are tied in with this team—it will only elevate the team.

Tennessee was aggressive during free agency, adding to the wideout room, backfield, and secondary. Then, they used their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to address the offensive line.

However, the new regime will look for their veterans to step up in the edge room, and Weaver is confident he's the guy to answer the call.

A Spot Is Open With Weaver's Name On It

The departure of a key veteran this offseason could get Weaver out on the field in 2024

The Titans had an exciting pass-rushing trio last season, with Denico Autry, Harold Landry, and Arden Key combining for 28 sacks.

Unfortunately, Autry was unable to be retained this offseason, as the 33-year-old edge rusher signed a two-year, $20 million deal with division rival Houston Texans. The absence will be felt, but Weaver hopes it will mean he has an open role to fill:

At the end of the day, Nico is gone, and that's a spot from a seasoned vet that played great reps and did a lot of great things here... That will be open and in the league these days you need three good pass rushers… I'll do what I need to do. I'll be where I need to be, and I'll take advantage of what I need to do.

Other edge rushers on the roster like Landry, Key, and rookie Jaylen Harrell are better-suited in a stand up role. So, when the team is looking for an extra down lineman, the opportunity is there for Weaver to step in.

Sometimes, opportunity is all a player needs, so we'll see if he can make the most of it in what could be a make-or-break campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: While Weaver regressed statistically from 2022, he played in 34% less snaps, which equates to a 400-play decrease in 2023.

The overall defensive unit should be exciting, as the team added L'Jarius Sneed in a trade from the Kansas City Chiefs to help shore up the secondary. If the front seven can find their groove in newly-hired Dennard Wilson's defense, then this unit could be exciting in 2024.

