Highlights The Titans revamped their offense this offseason, adding Tony Pollard to the backfield.

Tennessee will be looking to replace the production Derrick Henry brought to their offense.

The team's new RB duo of Pollard and Tyjae Spears hope to contribute in both the running and passing game.

The Tennessee Titans underwent some pretty dramatic changes this offseason, and will have a very different style on offense than fans have grown accustomed to.

Firstly, the team surprisingly fired Mike Vrabel after the 2023 season and replaced him with former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. The Titans then made a bevy of roster moves, particularly on offense, in order to give second-year QB Will Levis the best chance at succeeding as a starting quarterback. Among their moves on offense were:

Signing free agent RB Tony Pollard

Signing free agent WR Calvin Ridley

Signing free agent WR Tyler Boyd

Signing OT Lloyd Cushenberry

However, the change that may stand out the most is not what the Titans got, but what they lost, in free agency, as franchise legend and two-time NFL rushing champion Derrick Henry, signed with the Baltimore Ravens. With Henry's departure, that means the Titans' identity on offense is going to shift, which will include a pass-first approach, but also a different look in the backfield.

Tyjae Spears was a rookie in 2023 and was tasked with being the change of pace back for Henry. This year, he'll be taking on a more prominent role, likely splitting touches with Tony Pollard. Spears isn't shying away from setting expecations high for the new Titans' RB duo. Per ESPN:

"We are just pushing each other, trying to make each other better... I want to see both of us in the top-5 rushing, top-5 best backs this year."

That's certainly a lofty goal, and one that is likely impossible in today's NFL, but that doesn't mean the Titans' rushing attack can't remain a threat, even with Henry's departure.

The question will be, what importance will new Titans coach Brian Callahan's place in the running game and ensure both Pollard and Spears get their share of touches?

Related 'Flexible & Adaptable': Titans HC Discusses Lessons Learned On Bengals Staff Brian Callahan is ready for his first stint at head coach in Tennessee after guiding Cincinnati's offense since 2019.

What Will The Titans' Approach be on Offense?

Titans expected to be a pass-first team with new WR additions

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Titans now boast one of the NFL's stronger receiving corps, at least on paper, and that will likely be the focus of their offense, as they aim to take Will Levis to another level as an NFL quarterback. However, Levis would also benefit from a strong running game and using his speedy RBs as underneath options on offense.

It appears that Callahan is looking to exploit the speed of his backfield in the team's passing game, as well as their ground attack.

"I can't wait to start playing around and using them in different ways because they both do things differently, they're unique. I'm excited about the style that we can run with. We can do a lot of different things."

Pollard of course, is used to splitting carries, as he did so with Ezekiel Ellliott in Dallas, before taking on the starting role in 2023. Pollard rushed for 1,000 yards in each of his last two seasons and has added at least 300 receiving yards in each of his last three seasons.

Now that Pollard is splitting the touches in the backfield with Spears, he feels that their similar styles will help the Titans build their offensive identity.

"On the field we have a lot of similarities," Pollard said. "It's going to be a nice one-two punch."

As for Spears, the Titans drafted him in the third round back in 2023, and he proved to be an excellent complimentary piece to Henry, adding 453 rushing yards and 385 receiving yards. Now, the Titans will be looking to see how Pollard and Spears complement each other as they share snaps.

Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears' Offensive Totals (2023) Category Tony Pollard Tyjae Spears Carries 252 100 Rushing Yards 1,005 453 Rushing TDs 6 2 Yards-per-carry 4.0 4.5 Catches 55 52 Receiving Yards 311 385 Receiving TDs 0 1

While both backs finishing near the top of the league in rushing yards sounds far-fetched, it's certainly plausible that both backs can reach 1,000 yards from scrimmage, based on their career production to this point.

Running backs coach Randy Jordan echoed what the head coach said, as he expects both backs to be used quite often, both on the ground and through the air.

"Both guys, you don't have to worry about in terms of counting touches in terms of handoffs, running the ball... They can both catch the ball fairly well out of the backfield. So, in that respect, I am not counting touches in terms of rushes. I'm counting, 'Hey, you got 10 rushes, but you also got six catches, and that's a total of 16.' And I think they're getting a really good feel for each other on and off the field."

It definitely sounds like a different Titans team, as the offense lived and died with Henry's production.

Can the Titans replace Derrick Henry's production?

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The team is embarking on a new era, and it was tough for the franchise to part ways with a fan favorite. While Henry didn't get quite the workload he did in prior seasons, he still was the team's feature back in 2023, getting 280 carries for 1,167 yards and scoring 12 touchdowns. He added 28 catches for 217 yards.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Titans held a record of 29-9 in games in which Henry rushed for at least 100 yards.

The Titans definitely will be one of the more interesting offenses to follow. They have a reloaded receiving corps and a new look in their backfield, with Levis hoping to make a second-year leap. Having a threatening one-two punch in the backfield will go a long way in getting him there.