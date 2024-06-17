Highlights JC Latham's Kobe Bryant-inspired work ethic sets him apart from the typical rookie lineman.

Latham is expected to start immediately for the Tennessee Titans.

Latham has a strong record in pass blocking, and is poised to excel in the NFL.

Kobe Bryant passed away in a tragic plane crash in January 2020, but the Los Angeles Lakers guard's legendary work ethic is still inspiring young athletes. According to ESPN's Turron Davenport, rookie offensive tackle JC Latham attributes Bryant as the reason behind his work ethic:

Back in high school I watched a video on Kobe Bryant. He felt if he worked out twice a day, in a year's span he can get two years' worth of work in a one-year span. I just took that to heart. If I get my work on my own outside of practice, I'll get better twice as fast. That's something I've always adopted.

Due to his massive size, Latham has a head start on most athletes. The offensive lineman is just as strong as you'd expect, given his 6'6", 342-pound frame, but he is also nimble enough to play on the outside. If he has a Kobe Bryant-style work ethic, the Tennessee Titans could have a star on their hands.

Related JC Latham Selected No. 7 Overall By Tennessee Titans The Titans addressed a massive need at tackle with 342-pound JC Latham from the University of Alabama.

Latham Is Expected To Start Right Away for the Titans

The tackle will be tasked with protecting Will Levis

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After playing at the Bradenton, Florida powerhouse, IMG Academy, Latham signed on to play football at the University of Alabama, where he started at right tackle during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. During the NFL Draft scouting process, he shot up the draft boards and was eventually taken seventh overall by the Titans.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: According to Pro Football Focus, JC Latham only gave up 2 sacks and 4 quarterback hits in his two years as a starter at Alabama.

This was an especially deep draft at the offensive tackle position, with seven selected in the first round and four more going in the second. In the end, Latham was the second tackle drafted after Joe Alt, who went fifth overall. Thanks to his skill set and experience in the SEC, Latham is expected to be a first-day starter.

JC Latham's 2023 Stats Category Latham Games 14 Run Block Snaps 431 Pass Block Snaps 443 Sacks Allowed 2 Hits Allowed 3 Hurries Allowed 9 PFF Rating 81.9

Latham did a tremendous job as a pass blocker over the last two seasons at Alabama, giving up only two sacks over 960 pass-blocking snaps. But his ability as a run-blocker really made scouts fall in love with Latham. He is expected to open big holes for running backs Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears.

The Titans have invested heavily in the offensive line, which is expected to protect quarterback Wil Levis. The team selected guard Peter Skoronski with the 11th pick overall in last year's draft, and during the 2023 offseason, Tennessee signed center Lloyd Cushenberry III to a four-year, $50 million contract.

Source: Turron Davenport

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, and all contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.