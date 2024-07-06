Highlights Titans added cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie and L'Jarius Sneed.

According to Amani Hooker, new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson brings an aggressive style.

Hooker aims to improve ball disruption, interceptions, and pass break-ups for the upcoming season.

The Tennessee Titans made some big-time moves this offseason, including a new coaching staff, but also adding a new duo of cornerbacks and safety Amani Hooker is taking notice.

"We have two dogs – we have Chido and Sneed out there. I can't wait to go full speed with them, with the pads on. I have been watching them make plays for the other team against us, so I am excited that they're on our team now and it's going to be a lot of fun. These guys have proven they can be in the right position to make the plays, and when I'm out there I am able to do my job now, and start searching for plays as they come to me. Knowing you have guys that are aggressive out there, it makes me as a safety have that same mentality that they have and bring it to our defense."

Related NFL Trade Rumors: Tennessee Titans Trade Targets and Candidates The Titans are in a re-tooling phase, but made some big moves this offseason. They should continue that trend with these potential trades.

Looking Ahead to the Titans 2024 Season

The Titans brought in CBs Chidobe Awuzie and L'Jarius Sneed this offseason.

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Hooker has been with the Titans for the last six seasons and is one of the veterans of the team amid all of the changes. As mentioned, this includes a new coaching staff (head coach, defensive coordinator, position coach) and a new defense. The Titans' offseason additions of cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie and L'Jarius Sneed are a big part of that new defense.

Awuzie comes over after three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. In his career, he's played 86 games and has six interceptions. He signed a three-year, $36 million deal with the team this offseason.

Chidobe Awuzie Career Stats Year Team INT Pass Deflections 2017 DAL 1 7 2018 DAL 1 11 2019 DAL 1 14 2020 DAL 1 5 2021 CIN 2 14 2022 CIN 0 5 2023 CIN 0 6

As for Sneed, he came over via trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. The deal included a swap of seventh-round picks and a third-round pick from the Titans for Sneed. He's been with the Chiefs since 2020; during that time, he's had 10 interceptions.

L'Jarius Sneed Career Stats Year Team INT Pass Deflections 2020 KC 3 7 2021 KC 2 8 2022 KC 3 11 2023 KC 2 14

In addition to these additions, Hooker is excited about playing under new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson.

"I'll just say it's a lot more aggressive. It has been aggressive there's times when it can be aggressive and there's times when not to, so our coaches are doing a good job teaching that."

Regardless of how excited he is about the new cornerbacks and defensive coordinator, Hooker, who had 85 tackles last season, knows where he needs to improve.

"(Things I can) improve on is having ball disruption, getting my hands on the ball, whether that is interceptions, pass break-ups, forced fumbles. Overall, just being the best overall safety I can be. I know I have a long road to get there, but I know my capabilities are there and I just have to improve this offseason and help my guys around me."

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Hooker has seven interceptions and 264 tackles in his career.

Where do you think the Titans land this season? Will their defense hold up? Will they be a top-10 offense? We'll have to wait and see.

Source: Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference.

All salary information courtesy of Spotrac.