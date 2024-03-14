Highlights The Tennessee Titans made a big free-agent move by signing wide receiver Calvin Ridley to a lucrative, four-year deal.

Brian Callahan is bringing a new offensive scheme to the Titans after being named head coach in January.

Derrick Henry was replaced by Tony Pollard, leading to a new direction in the Titans' running game, and Ridley will now serve as the team's de facto WR1.

The Tennessee Titans are coming off a difficult year, one which began with hopes of reclaiming their AFC South crown and ended with beloved head coach Mike Vrabel getting fired.

Brian Callahan, formerly the Cincinnati Bengals' offensive coordinator, was named the team's new head coach in January, and he's made it clear this offseason that the Titans' offense will be vastly different under his regime.

Longtime running back Derrick Henry was encouraged to leave in free agency (and he's now joined forces with Lamar Jackson on the Baltimore Ravens), and he was replaced by the smaller and shiftier Tony Pollard. The team also splurged on center Lloyd Cushenberry after letting Aaron Brewer walk.

Now, the team is making another free agent splash, this time poaching a star from a division rival: wide receiver Calvin Ridley is joining the Titans on a four-year, $92 million deal, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

With their new WR1 in place, the Titans can move forward this offseason knowing Callahan will be able to run his offensive scheme with his players—but just how well will Ridley fit in the new-look unit?

Related How New RB Tony Pollard Compares to Titans' Legend Derrick Henry Derrick Henry left a lasting legacy in Tennessee, but Pollard has been signed to replace him. Here is how the new RB1 compares to the legend.

Titans are Having an Active Offseason

Ridley's is the 5th deal worth at least $18 million that Tennessee has made

Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

The Titans' offseason mantra has certainly been about volume, as Ridley's deal is the fifth multi-year contract they've handed to an outside free agent since the legal tampering period began on Monday.

Wideout Calvin Ridley: four years, $92 million

Running back Tony Pollard: three years, $24 million

Center Lloyd Cushenberry: four years, $50 million

Corner Chidobe Awuzie: three years, $36 million

Linebacker Kenneth Murray: two years, $18 million

Callahan's offense has run through the Bengals' top two receivers, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, for the last few seasons, and it appears he's trying to replicate that same success in Tennessee.

The team now has Ridley, DeAndre Hopkins, and former first-round pick Treylon Burks as its top options at wide receiver. (They also re-signed Nick Westbrook-Ikhine on Thursday) Hopkins is in the final year of his deal, though, and he could be dealt for draft picks after having a bounce back, 1,000-yard season in 2023. An interested team would only owe Hopkins ~$12 million, and Ridley's deal may have made the veteran expendable.

Pollard should have no trouble taking on the Joe Mixon three-down role after playing in a very similar offense with the Dallas Cowboys last year, and Tyjae Spears is an explosive backup coming off a rookie season in which he averaged 4.5 yards per carry.

Add on über-athletic tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo, and you don't have to squint too hard to see the making of an above-average offense. That doesn't mean the Titans will be immediately competitive again in a suddenly-loaded AFC South, but their free-spending ways this offseason should offer the team a nice floor heading into next season.

Ridley is Great, But Titans May Not Be

QB position is unsettled in Tennessee after Mason Rudolph's signing

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

For his part, after a slew of extensions and franchise tags for the top available players at the position, Ridley became the best wide receiver on the market heading into free agency. After missing most of 2021 and then all of 2022 with lower body injuries, mental health struggles, and an indefinite suspension due to gambling on games, Ridley returned to the NFL in 2023 with a chip on his shoulder.

Though the rust showed at times as his game-to-game consistency waned, Ridley still produced the second-best season of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023, catching 76 balls for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns. The production was extremely similar to what he was putting up before his off-the-field issues in 2021 and 2022.

Ridley 2023 vs. Ridley 2018-20 Category 2023 2018-20 (Avg.) Targets 136 109.3 Receptions 76 72.3 Receiving Yards 1,016 1,020.3 TDs 8 8.7 Yards/Reception 13.4 14.1 Catch % 55.9 66.2 Success Rate 48.5 55.6 Drop % 4.4 6.1

Regardless of what happens with Hopkins, Ridley will immediately assume the WR1 mantle in Tennessee. A team doesn't hand a receiver closing in on 30 years old a $92 million contract unless the plan is to feature him heavily in the offense.

Of course, questions will arise regarding the Titans' decision-making process, as the team dealt (at the time) a 24-year-old A.J. Brown away rather than handing him the same contract they just gave Ridley, who is 29. Tennessee's front office was run by a different regime at the time, but it still stands out as an ugly comparison for a team that hasn't been able to adequately replace Brown since dealing him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since being dealt to Philly prior to the 2022 season, A.J. Brown has produced 194 receptions, 2,952 yards, and 18 TDs. Meanwhile, all Titans wide receivers combined over that span have 287 receptions, 3,857 yards, and 16 TDs, with about a quarter of those totals coming from DeAndre Hopkins in 2023.

As for who will throw Ridley the ball... that's an open question. Will Levis is the incumbent starter, though the team signed Mason Rudolph mere moments after inking Ridley, according to NFL Network's Mike Garofolo. There's likely to be a QB competition in Titans training camp, though none of the options (Malik Willis included) inspire a ton of confidence.

Of course, the Titans do have the seventh overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. It would be exceptionally bold to draft a QB for the third straight year, especially after the team just spent third round (Willis) and second round (Levis) picks on signal callers in the past two drafts. Yet, this is a stacked quarterback class, and the Titans may not have the chance to select or trade up for an elite option again for quite some time.

Regardless of what Tennessee does at quarterback, securing Ridley on a four-year deal ensures the Titans will at least have a wideout capable of lining up as the X-receiver in Callahan's offense. There's plenty of work still to do, but the Titans' offseason has gotten off to a productive start.

Source: Ian Rapoport

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all salary info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.