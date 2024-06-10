Highlights New Tennessee Titans DC Dennard Wilson emphasizes aggressive, physical defense to improve weak secondary.

The Titans are aiming to increase pressure on quarterbacks by adopting a press-heavy approach.

Recent acquisitions like L'Jarius Sneed from the Chiefs and Chidobe Awuzie from the Bengals are expected to boost the Titans' secondary.

A new coaching staff always means changes to team philosophy, which can always be a positive. For the Tennessee Titans, they are looking to attack from the start of the snap like they haven’t done.

New head coach Brian Callahan brought in Dennard Wilson to be the defensive coordinator, which would be his first coordinator job. Wilson set the tone with the media on Monday that this defense will not be last year’s secondary unit.

From day one, we press everything. Period! If you get free access, it's easy for the quarterbacks to complete balls. So, what I do is I want to create hesitation at the line of scrimmage and make 'em earn it the hard way, make 'em earn it, throw the 50-50 ball, but everything else we're going to challenge.

Wilson is coming off one season with the Baltimore Ravens as their defensive backs coach. He previously spent two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles as their defensive backs coach as well.

How Different Will the Titans Secondary Look in 2024?

Wilson is taking a different approach with the corners he brought in to be more aggressive

The new approach comes from needing to improve a secondary that had a league-low six interceptions last year. Wilson is looking for corners that will get in the face of the wide receivers and be aggressive at the beginning of the route.

Tennessee’s secondary has historically been one of the weakest pass defenses in the league. Last year’s unit was ranked 18th in pass defense, which was the best ranking they have had in the last five years.

Tennessee Titans' Pass Defense NFL Rankings Year Passing Yards Allowed Per Game NFL Ranking 2019 255 24th 2020 277.4 29th 2021 245.2 25th 2022 274.8 Last 2023 227.4 18th

This adjustment to playing more press should help the Titans’ corners and place more pressure on the safeties to be ready to cover if receivers get past the corners off the line. It’s a new concept for Wilson as he didn’t do it often in Philadelphia or Baltimore but still led one of the best secondaries in the NFL.

The Ravens were ranked sixth in the league in pass defense last year. Philadelphia was number one against the pass in 2022 with Wilson coaching the secondary, allowing an average of 171.6 passing yards per game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Despite the Tennessee Titans being the worst pass defense in the NFL in 2022, they were the best rush defense in the NFL that same year allowing just 76.9 yards per game.

The Titans made moves in the offseason to help improve the secondary, including trading with the Kansas City Chiefs for corner L’Jarius Sneed and signing former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie. Sneed has racked up 10 career interceptions, while Awuzie has had six interceptions.

They will join top returning Titans' cornerback Roger McCreary with the hopes the secondary can show improvement in the stats. The secondary has not been in the top half in the NFL in pass defense since 2018, when they ranked sixth.

Wilson has his work cut out with this unit, but the newest additions should make this secondary better. The focus on pressing with cornerbacks who are familiar with it will puts the Titans in a much better position in 2024 than in the past five years.

