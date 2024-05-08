Highlights The Titans drafted T'Vondre Sweat despite serious red flags.

Sweat compliments Jeffery Simmons well along the interior.

The Sweat-Simmons duo could balance pass-rush and run stuffing duties effectively.

The Tennessee Titans selected defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat with the 38th overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Sweat was one of college football's most disruptive defensive players in 2023, and anchored a Texas defense that made the College Football Playoff.

Sweat was projected to be one of the top defensive linemen in the draft and was considered by many a top-50 prospect and borderline day-one selection. In an interview with rival AFC executives, The Athletic asked about Tennessee's second-rounder, and the general consensus was that this could turn out to be a great pick if Sweat turns out like his new Pro Bowl teammate Jeffery Simmons:

Exec #1: Oh god, if they get [T'Vondre Sweat] going, it's gonna be a helluva combo. Exec #2: They have more willingness to take risk. Simmons has been a great pick. We’ll see on Sweat. Exec #3: The guy (Sweat) is going to break your heart. Exec #4: At his worst, he will control the A-gaps, which is valuable. There is real value in that. It’s just, where do you take that pick?

A little less than a month before the weekend of the draft, Sweat was arrested in Austin, Texas, and booked for a DUI. The news sent shockwaves around the league and had some wondering how far Sweat would fall. With questions already surrounding his physical endurance and paying weight, there were more than enough red flags for most teams to take him completely off their boards.

As day two rolled around there was speculation that Sweat could go later in the night, but the Titans surprised everyone by taking a chance on him early on. In need of another body along their interior defensive line, the Titans will now pair Sweat with All-Pro Jeffery Simmons in a partnership that could be "a helluva combo".

A Look At Simmons' Film

Simmons is one of the best interior pass rushers in the NFL

Simmons has been one of the elite interior pass rushers in the NFL since he was drafted in 2019. At 6'4" and 305 pounds, he combines speed and explosion off the snap with power and a solid arsenal of pass-rush moves.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Titans only have one player on the roster that had double-digit sacks last year (Harold Landry), and no one else, not even Simmons, who had a bit of a down year in 2023, had more than 6.5.

Simmons will often times line up as a 4i-technique, which allows him to attack the outside shoulder of guards, and use his quickness to his advantage against a slower player.

Here, Simmons explodes off the snap, and the guard is just a step late as he tries to engage in first contact. Simmons continues to work vertically up the field, and throws a nice rip move to blow through the B gap, beating the guard cleanly. With the B gap won, Simmons blows through the backfield and sacks the quarterback before the play can even get started.

Simmons' movement and short-area quickness make him a menace for interior offensive linemen to deal with.

Simmons is on the move before the snap on this one, and this makes it hard for the center to key in on him. As the ball is snapped, Simmons returns in front of the center, chops his feet, and sells a rush to the right. The center lunges that way, and Simmons hits him with a quick club and arm-over combo.

With the center lost, Simmons instantly pressures the quarterback and flushes him from the pocket. The play eventually ends in an incomplete pass, and this is due to Simmons blowing it up before it can get going.

Simmons is a fantastic athlete, and that is apparent with his quickness, but he also has enough power to go through blockers when needed.

In an exotic defensive front, Simmons starts the play from a two-point stance head up over the center. As the play progresses, he starts to work into the left A gap, and the left guard comes over to assist.

Simmons throws a rip to run by the center, and the left guard's attempt at helping falls flat, as he powers through both players and forces the quarterback from the pocket. He doesn't come up with a sack, but he does draw a holding call, bringing back the play.

Any time Simmons is on the field, the opposing offense must account for him. The two-time Pro Bowler and Second-Team All-Pro can wreck games, and with some additional help, he could be even more effective.

What Sweat Adds To Tennessee's Defense

The big man will provide value to the Titans' front line

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Sweat was a load in the middle for Texas, and he used his massive frame and tremendous strength to hold the line of scrimmage and clog up running lanes.

The offense runs counter to the left side of the line, and the left guard and left tackle attempt a combo block on Sweat. As Sweat locks onto the guard, the left tackle attempts to give him a body shot and move him, but the contact has little impact.

Sweat presses the guard into the backfield, and as the running back hits the hole, Sweat reaches out with one large mit, and engulfs him to make the stop.

With sheer size and natural power, Sweat was impossible to move one-on-one in the run game while at Texas. Even if he wasn't able to make the tackle himself, he had his fingerprints all over most plays.

The left guard attempts to reach Sweat on this one, but the block goes nowhere, and Sweat can hold his ground. The running back has no lane to make a play, so he starts to dance and look for something. When this is occurring, Sweat locks out the guard and starts to displace him into the backfield.

The back wants to look for a lane, but with the guard being moved into the backfield, there is no play. The back is quickly swarmed by the Texas defense, and Sweat gets one more shot in, as he shoves the pile a little further back.

Sweat will be used mostly as a run stuffer by the Titans, and due to his lack of quickness, he will likely not be a high-end pass rusher in the NFL. Still, with a player like Simmons who can rush the passer already on the roster, Sweat's ability to stuff the run will be greatly valued.

How the Simmons-Sweat Partnership Helps the Titans

How will this duo work?

Aaron E. Martinez / USA TODAY NETWORK

Simmons is one of the league's best interior pass rushers, but he needs help inside, and he needs someone who can eat early-down snaps so that he can turn his focus on rushing the passer in later down situations.

Sweat will be able to help out in that regard and keep Simmons fresh for the pass rush downs by taking on double teams and shouldering on the brunt of the physical run snaps that could tire out Simmons and affect his ability to rush the passer by the end of the season.

Simmons DT Ranks 2021-2023 Category Simmons Rank Solo Tackles 97 6th Sacks 21.5 6th TFLs 31 8th QB Hits 41 10th Pressures 63 7th

The duo would also work vice-versa in the passing game. Simmons will have all of the attention on every snap and will likely have slide protection and designed double teams on him at all times. This will open up one-on-one opportunities for other players like Sweat.

He may not win many snaps with quickness, but he will have more than one chance to use his power to crush pockets against a single blocker.

In a perfect world, Simmons would bring the juice, while Sweat would bring the beef. The ultimate nose tackle and athletic interior combination, but that is in a perfect world.

Simmons has had a great career already, and at only 26 years old he will have a chance to continue to grow as a player. Having a teammate as dominant as Sweat could do wonders for his production.

Sweat needs serious maturing, and will have a lot to prove once things get rolling in Tennessee. If he can realize how lucky he is to have another chance to play professional football and he maintains quality football conditioning, he will have a chance to help the Titans, who have the 10th-easiest strength of schedule in 2024, compete in what is suddenly a very tough AFC South.

