As the 2022/2023 Women's Super League season draws to a close, both the title contenders and the relegation risks are taking it down to the final day.

Chelsea will be hoping to claim their seventh WSL win this weekend, while Manchester United still have a slim chance of lifting some silverware this season.

At the bottom of the table, it’s all to play for as Reading and Leicester City are at serious risk of relegation and both need a win to secure their place in the English top-flight.

There’s also a third and final UEFA Women’s Champions League spot to claim this weekend, with Arsenal and Manchester City hoping to book a ticket.

GiveMeSport is here to divulge the details and explain what is needed to claim the title, who is at risk of demotion, and which team could miss out on European football next season.

Who could win the 2022/23 title?

Chelsea

After losing the Continental Cup to Arsenal and having her UWCL dreams dashed, Emma Hayes will be wanting to settle for the double this season.

Earlier this month, the Blues beat out United to retain the FA Cup and they’ll be hoping to do the same in the WSL, too.

For Chelsea to beat Skinner’s squad and win their fourth consecutive title, they need a victory over Reading.

Regardless of the United result, a win against the Royals would automatically crown Chelsea as this year’s victors.

The team can also lay claim to the WSL trophy if they draw against Reading - unless the Red Devils beat Liverpool by more than six goals.

Therefore, it’s looking pretty likely that the West London team are coming out on top, but stranger things have happened.

Manchester United

United women have had an impressive domestic season, having secured a UWCL place for the first time since their 2018 relaunch.

But the Red Devils need some luck and a huge game against Liverpool to be in with a chance of lifting the coveted Women’s Super League trophy.

Going into the final game of the season, United are two points behind Chelsea and have been behind on goal difference.

In order for the North West team to win the league then, they ideally need the Blues to lose against relegation risks, Reading.

All United would then have to do is defeat Liverpool, and then they can claim the title for the first time.

However, if Chelsea draws against Reading, then United must win and score at least six goals against Matt Beard’s side.

It’s not impossible, but Manchester United are definitely the underdog going into the crunch.

Who has claimed the Champions League places?

Chelsea

It has been mathematically confirmed that Chelsea will be playing Champions League football next season.

Their path however will depend on whether they claim first or second placement in the domestic league.

If they come out of the title race victorious, then they will enter the competition in round two and play on the Champion’s Path.

If the Blues place second in the WSL then they will also enter in round two of qualifying, but play on the League Path instead.

Manchester United

It has been confirmed that Manchester United have qualified for a UWCL place for the first time since their 2018 reinstating.

Much like Chelsea, they will join the coveted competition in the second round of qualification.

If they claim the WSL title for the first time, then they will enter the competition in round two and go up against the likes of Rosengård and Slavia Prague on the Champions Path.

However, if United come second in the domestic league, they will enter round two via the League Path.

There, they will face teams like Paris-Saint Germaine, Real Madrid and Sparta Prague.

Arsenal

The Gunners are currently within touching distance of that last coveted Champions League place.

With one game to go, Arsenal need a win or a draw against Aston Villa this weekend to claim the third and final spot.

If they don’t fall short to Carla Ward’s side, then the North London team will enter the League Path in round one of the European competition.

Jonas Eidevall and co. will then come up against the likes of Juventus, Levante and Celtic.

Manchester City

Down but not out, Manchester City still have a very slim chance of claiming that third and final Champions League qualifying spot.

To play Champions League football next season, Gareth Taylor’s side needs to win against Everton, score twelve goals during the game and hope that Arsenal lose to Aston Villa.

It’s a tall order for City, but it’s not impossible.

Who could be relegated?

Leicester City

The 2022/23 relegation battle has gone down to the wire and the fate of Leicester City relies on the final game of the season.

Willie Kirk’s side is currently sitting in eleventh place with 13 points and faces tenth place Brighton & Hove Albion away.

If Reading loses to Chelsea, then any result against the Seagulls will secure Leicester’s place in the 2023/24 Women’s Super League.

However, if Reading beat Hayes’ side, Leicester will need a win against Brighton to avoid demotion to the Championship.

Reading

Reading have drawn a short straw when it comes to their final game of the Women’s Super League season as they host the mighty Chelsea at home.

Kelly Chambers’ Reading side is close to relegation and currently sits in the danger zone with 11 points.

Only a win against the Blues and a Leicester City loss can save the Royals from dropping down to the Women’s Championship next season.

The squad can also avoid relegation if they win against the Blues and Leicester draw against Brighton.