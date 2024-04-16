Highlights NFL players, like T.J. Hockenson, are more concerned about knee injuries than concussions.

Hockenson suggests knee injuries are more career-threatening than concussions due to longer recovery times.

Tight ends are at the highest risk for knee injuries in the NFL due to their size and position.

In Week 16 last season when the Minnesota Vikings faced the Detroit Lions, Vikings' star tight end T.J. Hockenson caught a routine pass down the middle, ran toward the endzone, and got hit on the knee by the helmet of Lions' safety Kerby Joseph.

Just like that, the hit ended Hockenson's season as he tore both his ACL and MCL in that knee. Now, months later, he has spoken out, understandably not wanting it to happen again:

I think that's something the league needs to look and see what it can do.

Hockenson Opens Up

The tight end has strong opinions after suffering a season-ending injury in 2023

Referring to a similar hit Kerby Joseph had on Los Angeles Rams' tight end Tyler Higbee in the same season, Hockenson took it a step further in explaining that he would rather have gotten a concussion than a knee injury:

That puts me out two weeks or three weeks. This puts me out nine months.

This thought process is coming out not too long after the NFL unanimously banned the hip drop tackle. A study from 2017 showcases what Hockenson suggested about the dangers of knee injuries versus concussions, as it states:

NFL players are 122 percent more likely to go on IR for a knee injury than a concussion.

Another study from 2017 also showcases that tight ends are at the biggest risk among skill positions for knee injuries. The study states that tight ends were the highest at risk for both medial meniscus injuries and ACL injuries.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: There were 52 ACL tears suffered in the 2023 NFL season, down 24% from the past two seasons.

Tight ends, on average, are much taller than wide receivers and many of them (like Hockenson) are consistent pass catchers, meaning that it is often easier for a defender to bring down bigger players by going low. Hockenson and Higbee are 6'5" and 6'6" respectively, while Joseph, the safety who brought both of them down with knee hits, is 6'1" and weighs significantly less.

T.J. Hockenson 2023 Stats Stat Hockenson Games Played 15 Receiving Yards 95 Receiving TDs 960 Receiving First Downs 48

A USA TODAY Sports survey from 2014 shows that NFL players on average (among the 293 players interviewed on 20 teams) were most concerned about knee injuries over other parts of their legs or neck injuries.

NFL players, especially at skill positions, understand that knee injuries are much more likely to end their careers than concussions. Chicago Bears' running back Michael Bush echoed Hockenson's sentiments in that article:

Anytime you can avoid hits to the head it's great, but if you get hit in your knees, that's your career.

The validity of knee injuries being worse for a player than concussions is subjective, being that concussions can vary and be much more serious depending on the hit. Hockenson has stated that any concussions he has had put him out "two to three weeks" when a knee injury puts him out for months.

Yet, some concussions are worse than others, as Miami Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he briefly considered retiring from football due to multiple concussions in the 2022 NFL season. The long-term effects of CTE are also widely documented, which can result from multiple hits to the head.

Regardless of which is more dangerous, Hockenson's worries about knee injuries carry a lot of validity as he explained that the league is relying on players to protect each other instead of stepping in. This is something, as Hockenson explains, is very hard to do in games:

You trust the players are going to protect each other. That's what you want. Sometimes that doesn't happen in the heat of the game.

