Every NFL Draft, each franchise has a current player or former icon -- if not both -- announce one of their picks. In 2024, the Cincinnati Bengals entrusted Pro Bowl wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh with their third-round choice: No. 80 overall. Their selection of Alabama wideout Jermaine Burton at that spot created a once-in-a-lifetime moment.

It's common for NFL players to tutor NFL hopefuls. What's not common, though, is a mentor getting to officially bring his mentee into the league. When the Bengals turned in their card for Burton, they gave Houshmandzadeh that opportunity. During an appearance on the Bengals Booth Podcast, the 11-year pro told host Dan Hoard he was completely caught off guard as things unfolded.

I was shocked... you don't expect any of that to happen. When I saw the name, I look at the card, and I'm like 'wait, wait, wait. Ain't no way'... [We] got on Facetime when I was backstage, and literally, as I'm getting ready to walk out, I'm like 'Imma call you after; I gotta go announce it'... I couldn't believe it.

Burton split his collegiate career between Georgia and Alabama, spending his first two seasons with the Bulldogs and last two as a member of the Crimson Tide. He nearly set career-highs across the board his senior year, doing so in yards (798), touchdowns (8) and yards per reception (20.5). His 39 catches were one shy of his best mark (40), which occurred in 2022.

Burton Should Have An Immediate Role

The Bengals let Tyler Boyd leave in free agency

Being chosen by Cincinnati could be a good sign of what's to come for Burton. The Bengals don't have the same reputation for selecting quality receivers as their rival Pittsburgh Steelers, but have been pretty prolific when investing high draft choices on wideouts. Their lone miss among the six receivers they've taken in the top three rounds since 2011 was John Ross.

Cincinnati Bengals' WR Choices: Rounds 1-3, 2011-Present Year Player Round 2011 A.J. Green One 2012 Mohamed Sanu Three 2016 Tyler Boyd Two 2017 John Ross One 2020 Tee Higgins Two 2021 Ja'Marr Chase One 2024 Jermaine Burton Three

Beyond early selections, Cincinnati also has an established history of finding solid contributors in the later rounds. 2012 fifth-round pick Marvin Jones has carved out a nice career and is still hanging around the league. Turn the clock further back, and you'll find Houshmandzadeh himself was a seventh-round selection of the Bengals in 2001, five rounds after Oregon State teammate Chad Johnson.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Per SumerSports, Cincinnati utilized 11 personnel (1 running back, 1 tight end, 3 wide receivers) at the league's fourth-highest rate (74.2%) in 2023. Only the Los Angeles Rams (93.1%), Carolina Panthers (88.0%) and Indianapolis Colts (77.0%) ran it more frequently last year.

In the short-term and long-term, Burton has a great chance to be next in line and make Houshmandzadeh's training pay off. Cincinnati let Tyler Boyd walk this offseason following eight seasons and has shown little interest in giving Tee Higgins an extension, prompting major trade rumors. The only real threats to him are Charlie Jones, Andrei Iosivas and Trenton Irwin, who all profile as part-time players more than regular contributors.

Boyd didn't reach 1,000 yards after the Bengals added Higgins in 2020 and Ja'Marr Chase in 2021, but he averaged 68 receptions, 775 yards and four touchdowns on six targets per game across the last four seasons. Burton posting those numbers in 2024 -- then evolving into Joe Burrow's No. 2 option in place of Higgins -- is a reasonable expectation and would set the foundation for a solid career.

