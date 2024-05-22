Highlights The Indiana Pacers have relied on their fast-paced, deep squad and offensive proficiency in their playoff success thus far.

After their Game 7 road win over the New York Knicks on Sunday, the Indiana Pacers advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals, with them then set to face the Boston Celtics. Indiana is in for a difficult matchup versus a juggernaut in Boston, but they'll have their opportunity.

Indiana is largely a young group that is going to look to push pace whenever possible, and the Pacers are a deep squad, so that suits them. That style was their calling card in the regular season, and it's been central to their playoff success. Led by Tyrese Haliburton's orchestration and man and ball movement, the Pacers are tough to handle offensively, and Indiana's mid-season trade for Pascal Siakam has paid dividends in the playoffs.

In fairness, Indiana playing the Milwaukee Bucks without Giannis Antetokounmpo in the first round, along with Damian Lillard for most of that series, had to have factored heavily into the Pacers winning that series. Plus, the Knicks were a hobbled bunch over the course of that second-round series, with Julius Randle and Bojan Bogdanovic not involved, and OG Anunoby often sidelined.

All things considered, though, the Pacers had the makings of a tough out, with their playstyle and offensive proficiency. And something that's jumped out from Indiana's run to this point has been the play of T.J. McConnell.

Pacers' McConnell is Putting his Imprint on Playoffs

Veteran guard has been huge for Indiana

McConnell has long been a quality reserve point guard, he just hasn't necessarily had a ton of chances to make an impact in the playoffs. Part of the reasoning for that was the style of his former club in the Philadelphia 76ers before, and Ben Simmons' playmaking outlook then, but for Indiana, McConnell clearly has made the most of his looks.

He gave Indiana a boost in the regular season, when they got back to the playoffs, and through two rounds, he's made his presence felt in a big way, and will be a player to watch versus Boston from here, also.

T.J. McConnell - 2023-24 Stat Averages Category Reg. Season First Rd. Second Rd. PTS 10.2 9.5 11.9 PAINT PTS 7.1 5.3 8.9 FG% 55.6% 43.6% 51.3% AST 5.5 4.5 6.0 TO 1.5 1.0 1.4 STL 1.0 0.7 1.1

Although he's not a three-point shooting threat, which is a rarity among guards in today's NBA, McConnell has continually made plays for Indiana with his paint pressure leading to timely baskets for him and his teammates in his minutes. He had 7.1 paint points per game in the regular season, and in the Pacers' last series versus the Knicks, he had 8.9 paint points per contest.

The majority of McConnell's scoring production in the regular season and through the playoffs thus far has come from him getting penetration in the paint, resulting in layups and short pull-ups or fadeaways. He has outstanding touch with his interior pull-ups, and his constant attacking consistently has led to either him getting easy looks or quality shots for other Pacers in the first two rounds, and that'll be a point of emphasis for him versus Boston.

McConnell was once again effective in his latest minutes, as he had 13 points on six-of-11 shooting, to go with having four assists and three rebounds in 25 minutes in Indiana's narrow Game 1 loss at Boston on Tuesday night. In a series where both backup lead guards are energizers for their respective teams, with Payton Pritchard being a weapon for the Celtics as well, him and McConnell will both be key bench pieces to pay close attention to in upcoming games.

While his offense will garner plenty of conversation involving McConnell when he's out there for Indiana, and he contributes to the Pacers' fast-paced attack, his ball pressure defensively is impactful on the perimeter, too.

Although teams aren't going to stop Jalen Brunson, and Indiana assuredly didn't in the last series, when McConnell was on Brunson, he was making him work and did do an admirable job for stretches also. Brunson didn't finish Game 7 due to a fractured hand suffered in the game, and had been dealing with foot soreness in the playoffs, but in the other games, he was still dangerous, and to his credit, McConnell was doing a solid job on him.

Plus, in terms of team defense, McConnell is always playing passing lanes, and does his part as a helping disruptor, which is something that could make a difference in giving Indiana a better chance of an upset in this series against the Celtics. The always alert McConnell had 2.0 steals Per 36 minutes this season.

So, clearly, with his two-way play on display time and time again in coming up clutch for Indiana, the veteran bench spark plug in McConnell made his stamp on the playoffs. And with it being the first time in a while since he's had a significant role in a playoff scenario, and the Pacers' last playoff appearance coming into the 2020 bubble, this has to be especially satisfying for the 32-year-old McConnell.