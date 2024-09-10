Key Takeaways The Pittsburgh Steelers won in Week 1 despite scoring no touchdowns.

The team held the new-look Atlanta Falcons to just 10 points, primarily thanks to the dominance of T.J. Watt.

Watt leads defenders in most categories since 2017, and is one of the best Week 1 players in NFL history.

The Pittsburgh Steelers played perhaps the most paradigmatic "Steelers game" ever in Week 1, beating the Atlanta Falcons by a final score of 18-10.

They scored no touchdowns, using a very conservative game plan with backup quarterback Justin Fields , relying on their defense and special teams to get a win.

The star of the game was kicker Chris Boswell, who made six field goals, three of which were over 50+ yards (a Steelers franchise record). However, on defense, there was a familiar face dominating every drive: outside linebacker T.J. Watt . He posted one sack, two tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, and three quarterback pressures on just 50 snaps.

Those stats don't even begin to tell the story of his Week 1 dominance of Kirk Cousins and the Falcons' offensive line. He had three sacks, two of which were strip sacks, called back due to penalties. He was so good that the referees even had to apologize to him for falsely flagging him during the game.

At this point, Watt is a fixture in the top three of Defensive Player of the Year voting, having achieved that status in four of the past five seasons. He's led the league in sacks three times, including an NFL record 22.5 in 2021. In various seasons, he's also been tops in the NFL in forced fumbles and tackles for loss. Denying his greatness is no longer possible, and calling him anything other than the best defender in football feels like a lie.

T.J. Watt Is Always In Form

The star pass rusher is among the best Week 1 performers in NFL history

Credit: Michael Longo/For USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

While his stats from the Falcons game were impressive, they don't do the game film justice. Just watch him routinely blow up plays in the Falcons backfield, despite Atlanta head coach Raheem Morris saying the team would do everything in its power to slow him down.

Impressive though it may look on the surface, this was just another day at the office for Watt, who has been the best Week 1 player in the NFL since he stepped foot into the professional ranks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: According to The Score's Daniel Valentine, Watt ranks first among all defenders since 2013 in Week 1 sacks (12), Week 1 tackles for loss (15), and Week 1 QB hits (24). Watt didn't enter the NFL until 2017.

Watt was so good on Sunday that it has Falcons fans questioning whether Cousins is healthy, or if the offense as a whole is already broken.

Like usual, Watt's dominance masked a tremendous number of deficiencies in the Steelers' game plan and roster.

Since drafting the All-Pro linebacker, the Steelers are 69-33-2 in the regular season when Watt plays at least one snap. They are 1-10 in games when Watt sits. And yet, the Steelers have never won a playoff game since Watt was drafted with the 30th overall pick of the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. It is the franchise's longest playoff victory drought since 1945-1972 (its first 27 years of existence as the Steelers).

It's not like Watt hasn't done everything in his power to ensure the team's success. Since debuting in 2017, Watt leads the NFL in sacks with 96.5, and his 107 tackles for loss are second only to Aaron Donald in that time. Add in his seven interceptions, 27 forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries, and 45 passes defended, and you have an unparalleled stat line for any defender over the last decade.

T.J. Watt NFL Ranks Since 2017 Stat Watt Rank Sacks 96.5 1st TFL 107 2nd QB Hits 198 1st QB Pressures 291 1st Forced Fumbles 27 1st

The youngest Watt brother will turn 30 in October. Both of his brothers - J.J. Watt and Derek Watt - have already retired from the NFL while in their early 30s. The Steelers have been wasting one of the most impressive primes in NFL history for the better part of a decade.

Grabbing a win over the Falcons in Week 1 was a solid start to the 2024 season, and they should be able to take advantage of a soft early schedule that includes matchups with the Denver Broncos , Las Vegas Raiders , and New York Giants . If they're going to make any headway in the tier of actual contenders, though, they'll need Watt to continue dominating in ways no one else can.

Scoring a few touchdowns along the way wouldn't hurt, either.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.