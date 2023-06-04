When TNA Wrestling, now known as Impact Wrestling, held its first shows in 2002, it was the first time that a pro wrestling company since the demise of WCW had shown promise at being a competitor to the dominant WWE. The years would be kind to TNA, and its popularity skyrocketed heading into the mid-2000s with wrestling legends such as Sting and Kurt Angle joining the promotion and their own home-grown talent such as AJ Styles beginning to flourish.

While wrestling fans might be familiar with the many former WWE talents that TNA amassed over the years, including Jeff Hardy and Drew McIntyre, plenty of TNA wrestlers would also jump ship to the WWE at different points in their careers. They would all have varying degrees of success with the Nashville-based company. Without further ado, here are 10 TNA wrestlers who went to the WWE, featuring some you may have forgotten about, ranked by success.

10 Frankie Kazarian

As an absolute workhorse for the company, Frankie Kazarian became a popular figure in TNA Wrestling, initially for his time in the X-Division, but as the years progressed, he also enjoyed fame as a tag-team wrestler alongside his most famous partner, Christopher Daniels. Kazarian also recently wrestled for AEW where he was a member of the roster from their inception until 2023. Currently, he is a member of the Impact Wrestling roster once again.

A little known and often forgotten part Kazarian's career is that he actually did end up wrestling in the WWE, albeit only for a short while. It was 2005 when Kazarian made the decision to not re-sign with TNA, and he joined the WWE that same year, although the majority of his matches took place on Velocity rather than a main show like Raw or SmackDown. He left the company just as quick as he joined and returned to TNA a short while later.

9 James Storm

James Storm enjoyed massive success in TNA Wrestling. As a member of the roster from their very first show, wrestling fans were given the pleasure of seeing him and his career grow over time. A member of two of TNA's best ever tag-teams, "America's Most Wanted" alongside Chris Harris and "Beer Money Inc." alongside Bobby Roode, Storm eventually climbed to the top and became TNA world Champion for a brief period in 2011.

Storm remained a popular part of TNA for many years, but he'd eventually make his WWE debut for the NXT brand in 2015 to a roaring reception from the fans. Storm would only work two matches for the company before signing back to TNA. In a 2018 interview with Busted Open Radio, Storm stated that he opted to return to TNA because of the lighter schedule, wanting to spend more time at home with his family.

8 Lance Hoyt also known as Lance Archer

Wrestling fans today will probably be familiar with "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer. A big name in Japan and a world heavyweight championship contender in All Elite Wrestling, Archer had his first brush with mainstream wrestling TV as a member of the TNA Wrestling roster under the name of Lance Hoyt. Signing with the company in 2004, Hoyt mostly competed in the tag-team division.

Finishing up with TNA in 2009, Archer would sign with the WWE where he would compete as both Lance Archer and Vance Archer. He would compete on WWE's short-lived ECW brand before moving to SmackDown where he was seldom featured, and he spent most of his time in the WWE appearing on the smaller show, Superstars. He did however compete in a battle royal in the pre-show of WrestleMania 26 but would leave the WWE for good in late 2010 and head to Japan, where he has since enjoyed massive success.

7 Awesome Kong also known as Kharma

TNA Wrestling made headlines in 2007 when they began to experiment with women's wrestling. The TNA Knockouts Division was born and talented female competitors from all over the world were featured and putting on incredible matches all across the card. One of these talents was the menacing Awesome Kong.

After a successful run where she dominated the division and won the division's flagship title on two occasions, Kong went on to sign with WWE, and she debuted for the company in 2011 as Kharma before having to take time off for pregnancy. She would return to the ring in 2012's Royal Rumble match as a surprise entrant and would not be seen in the company again afterward.

6 Eric Young

A tenured and much-loved member of the TNA and Impact Wrestling roster, Eric Young worked his way from the bottom to the very top of the ladder. First joining TNA in 2004, Young was a prominently featured member of the tag-team division and the X-Division and eventually, he worked his way to the main event, becoming a two-time Impact World Heavyweight Champion in the process. A home-grown TNA talent who fans didn't expect to leave, Young would join WWE in 2016.

Becoming a member of the NXT roster, Young would form a faction known as "SAnitY" and would enjoy some success on the popular development brand. However, that success didn't transition well to the main roster and shortly after they made their SmackDown debut, the faction, along with Young, would get lost in the shuffle and disappear into obscurity. Young left WWE in 2020 and returned to Impact Wrestling.

5 Samoa Joe

Current AEW/ROH wrestler Samoa Joe was already making headlines on the independent circuit for his amazing career in ROH before he signed with TNA Wrestling in 2005 and instantly became one of the biggest stars in the promotion. Joe, who would go undefeated for 18 months, would have an incredible feud with the debuting Kurt Angle, who shockingly made the jump from WWE to TNA in 2006. With nothing left to prove in TNA, Joe finally joined WWE in 2015 and instantly made his presence known.

Debuting for NXT, Joe's reign of supremacy on the brand led to him becoming a three-time NXT Champion and having some amazing matches along the way. He made the successful transition to the main roster in 2017 and enjoyed some quality main event programs, although injuries prevented him from climbing to the top of the mountain. Joe left the WWE in 2021 and is currently an active wrestler for All Elite Wrestling and their relaunched Ring of Honor brand.

4 Sting

Subject to arguably some of the biggest "what if" scenarios in wrestling history, the franchise player of WCW, Sting, would seemingly never join the ranks of WWE. Taking a break from wrestling after the demise of WCW, Sting would resume his career in 2003, this time under the banner of TNA Wrestling where he would also become one of the most famous faces of that promotion. Becoming a multiple-time world champion with the company, Sting finally called it quits with TNA in 2014. Many fans believed his wrestling career was finished.

After beginning work with WWE outside the ring, Sting would make his official WWE debut in late 2014, setting his sights on the villainous Triple H. He went on to compete against The King of Kings in a losing effort at WrestleMania 31. Sting went on to enter a world championship feud with Seth Rollins, culminating in a match between the two for the gold at Night Of Champions in 2015. However, Sting would suffer a neck injury during that match, which would bring his in-ring WWE run to an abrupt end. Sting was later inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016.

3 Consequences Creed, AKA, Xavier Woods

One of the most successful transitions from TNA to WWE on this list is none other than The New Day's Xavier Woods. The multiple-time tag-team champion has been with the WWE for so long that you may have forgotten that he even used to work for TNA or anywhere else. Woods, known then as Consequences Creed, debuted for TNA in 2007 and became a popular part of the X-Division and remained with the company for several years.

The former Creed would leave the company and sign a development deal with WWE in 2010 where he was renamed Xavier Woods, but he would not find much success as a singles wrestler. Instead, it was in 2014 when he aligned with Kofi Kingston and Big E to form The New Day that Woods truly came into his own. To this day, he enjoys enduring success as a member of the team, competing actively on WWE Raw.

2 AJ Styles

"The Phenomenal" AJ Styles very nearly tops the list of successful transitions from TNA to WWE but narrowly misses out on the top spot. Arguably the face of TNA, this home-grown talent was at the very first TNA show and remained the pinnacle of must-see wrestlers in the company until the unthinkable happened. In 2014, the franchise player of TNA left the company and headed to Japan.

As one of the biggest free agents in the world at the time, AJ Styles and his must-see style of wrestling became the talk of the industry, and he eventually signed a WWE contract in 2016 and made his first appearance in the 2016 Royal Rumble match. Styles enjoyed two reigns as WWE Champion since then. Recently, Styles has reemerged as a main-event wrestler in WWE. The Phenomenal One most recently wrestled Seth Rollins in a losing effort to crown the first-ever holder of the new World Heavyweight Championship belt at the 2023 Night Of Champions premium live event.

1 CM Punk

One of the most popular and talked about wrestlers in the world today, CM Punk, was a heavy hitter on the independent scene before his time in WWE and was one of ROH's biggest stars in the 2000s. The gifted talker also had an often forgotten-about stint in TNA where he was a member of The Gathering, a faction led by one of his biggest ROH Rivals, Raven.

After leaving TNA in 2004, Punk would join WWE a year later in 2005, and he would initially compete for the revived ECW brand. The likable and outspoken Punk would enjoy massive popularity and became one of the most over stars in the WWE, feuding with legendary wrestlers such as Triple H and John Cena and winning multiple world championships before leaving the company in 2014.

Today, Punk is still one of the biggest names in wrestling, and he is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling, expected to make his comeback during the debut of the new AEW show, Collison. Punk also appeared backstage at WWE Raw and an Impact Wrestling show in 2023 while signed with AEW, adding further questions about his status with Tony Khan's company.