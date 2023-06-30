The Impact Wrestling Knockouts Division was revolutionary. At a time when the WWE was focused more on "Divas" than women's wrestlers, Impact, then known as TNA Wrestling, decided to make history by launching its own division of female wrestling talent, complete with a world title. This became known as the Knockouts Division. At the time, TNA was already making headlines for breaking the mold with the success of its X-Division, which focused more on smaller, talented male athletes that were not looked at during that era by the WWE as main event material.

TNA proved everyone wrong. Their roster of unconventional wrestlers gave many wrestling fans first looks at the likes of AJ Styles and CM Punk and gave a major televised look at the movement that ROH was already perfecting independently. Riding a massive wave of momentum, TNA then decided to pull the trigger on their own women's division and bring in talented female athletes from all over the world as well as home-growing their own. The company was achieving new heights every day.

First launched in 2007, the Knockouts Division helped to pave the way for the female wrestlers of today such as Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Bayley to make a name for themselves. Without further ado, here are 11 of the greatest female wrestlers of all time to ever lace up a pair of boots under the TNA/Impact Wrestling banner.

9 ODB

We open up the list with one of the most unforgettable acts in Impact Wrestling history. When the former TNA Wrestling launched its women's division in 2007, one of the first names to sign to the division was ODB. The foul-mouthed, tomboyish character became an instant hit with the fans. As one of the first "anti-divas" to be given a big push in wrestling, it goes without saying that ODB turned plenty of heads and inspired many female athletes as women's wrestling was just beginning to evolve, largely thanks to TNA's focus on the division.

She originally trained for wrestling in the early 2000s and ended up in WWE's developmental territory, OVW, in the days before we had the black-and-gold brand known as NXT, but she was let go as she didn't fit the conventional style of "diva" that the WWE was looking for at the time. Then, when TNA launched the Knockouts Division, which focused more on women's wrestling, ODB absolutely dominated. Her time in Impact was filled with success, and she became a four-time Knockouts Champion. The smash-mouthed ODB certainly helped to set the standard for the Knockouts Division early on and leaves a legacy that is still felt today.

On a humorous note, she's also a one-time Knockouts Tag Team Champion alongside Eric Young. They are still the longest-reigning Knockouts tag champions of all time.

8 Daffney

While wrestling fans may recognize Daffney for her time spent in the later years of WCW, her finest work was yet to come. In World Championship Wrestling, she was given the role of a crazy gothic-inspired character and was the manager of equally-insane characters, David Flair and Crowbar. Daffney's character was a hit in WCW, and she would frequently get involved in the matches of her associates and break out some high-flying action which at the time drew comparisons to Lita, who was on fire in the WWE at the time.

After WCW folded, Daffney remained active on the independent circuit and had a great run in SHIMMER: Women's Athletes, before making her way to TNA Wrestling for a full-time run in 2009. Another anti-diva character, a feud with The Beautiful People led to Daffney returning to her dark roots, and "the scream queen" made her triumphant return to wrestling, becoming one of the company's most popular female athletes in the process. Daffney was forced to retire in 2011 due to numerous injuries and sadly took her own life in 2021, but her legacy is one that won't soon be forgotten.

7 Sarita

A true veteran of the ring and a woman who is still playing a huge part in the lives and careers of female athletes to this day is none other than Sarah Stock, who is perhaps best known for her time spent in TNA Wrestling under the name of Sarita. Even before she joined the Impact roster in 2009, Stock was a ring veteran and had achieved huge success all over the world in Canada and America and was becoming a massive name in Japan and Mexico. The future was bright for this immensely talented young athlete, and she was about to get the call-up to mainstream television.

After the TNA Knockouts Division had seen several years of success and global attention for finally giving female athletes a chance to show their skills, the company went on to launch a Knockouts tag-team division. This saw Sarita get the call-up to TNA and form a memorable and hugely popular babyface duo with Taylor Wilde. Wilde and Sarita went on to become the first-ever Knockouts Tag Team Champions. Today, she is employed by AEW as a trainer after a lengthy stint in WWE where she helped develop the talents and characters of many of the women featured on TV today.

6 The Beautiful People (Angelina Love, Velvet Sky, Madison Rayne)

A triple helping of talent here as all three members of the iconic Beautiful People make the list. Angelina Love and Velvet Sky, two amazingly talented female wrestlers, helped to kickstart the Knockouts Division in the right direction and soon became two of the most featured characters in the division. Adopting the personalities of two egotistical "diva" type characters, Love and Sky would constantly attempt to "beautify" the women's roster, and the two arrogant heels eventually bought in a third member, Madison Rayne as well as, twisting convention, hiring Kip James, better known as Billy Gunn, as their manager, serving as a male valet.

The team had a tenured run in the company and feuded with some of the biggest names that Impact had to offer. As a collective unit, they held the Knockouts Championship on six occasions and the Knockouts Tag Team Titles twice. Nowadays, Angelina Love can be found as an active competitor in NWA. Velvet Sky can also be found in NWA, but she works as a color commentator and has since retired from in-ring competition. Madison Rayne is employed by All Elite Wrestling where she works both as a backstage trainer for the women's division and as an in-ring talent.

5 Awesome Kong

The unforgettable Awesome Kong completely dominated the Knockouts Division in the 2000s, but even before that, she was becoming absolutely huge in Japan. Kong's hard-hitting, strong style of professional wrestling made her one of the biggest and most popular American women's athletes in Japanese sports entertainment from her debut in 2002. Her transition back to the American circuit saw massive success in SHIMMER and Ring Of Honor, and it didn't take long for her to catch Impact's eye when they were launching their Knockouts Division.

Kong was a perfect fit for the division and bought her intense powerhouse character to mainstream TV audiences for the first time, and she was an instant success. Her booming entrance music and her fierce, monstrous presence gave the Knockouts Division a big push in the right direction. It didn't take long for Kong to become the most dominant woman in wrestling, winning the flagship title on two occasions, leaving no star on the roster safe in her path of destruction.

4 Tara

Perhaps best known for her time in WWE under the name of Victoria, Lisa Marie Varon is regarded as a true legend in women's professional wrestling. Making her debut for the WWE in 2000, she embarked on a nine-year run in the women's division and was truly one of the best to ever lace up a pair of boots. Ahead of her time, the talented athlete had the charisma and the character to match her in-ring prowess and after winning the WWE Women's Championship on two occasions, she eventually made the jump to TNA in 2009.

Debuting to a huge reception under the name of Tara, she set her sights on the villainous Beautiful People faction and in the process, became one of the most recognizable Knockouts in Impact Wrestling. She won the Knockout's Title on five separate occasions before her time in the company came to an end. In 2021, she returned to the WWE in the Women's Royal Rumble match, reprising her Victoria name. Nowadays, she is in talks about returning to Impact Wrestling on a regular basis after a successful comeback to the promotion earlier in 2023.

3 Taylor Wilde

Taylor Wilde was one of the original home-grown Knockouts back in the early days of the division under the TNA Wrestling name. When the division was first kick-started in 2007, Impact's creative team was always looking for talented young female athletes to join the promotion, and one who caught their eye was a talented former WWE developmental star who had the potential to be huge. Wilde joined TNA in 2008 and quickly became a fan favorite, a true pioneer of the Knockouts Division, and a flawless representative of female wrestling talent.

Wilde's run in TNA was filled with success and the fans simply could not get enough of her. Along with winning the Knockouts Championship, she made history with Sarita by becoming the first-ever Knockouts Tag Team Champion. Wilde originally retired from wrestling in 2011 after her run came to an end, but in 2023, she is right back where she started and better than ever. Wilde is currently a member of "The Coven" in Impact Wrestling and is the reigning Knockouts Tag Team Champion alongside KiLynn King, further adding to Wilde's legacy as being one of the greatest Impact Knockouts of all time.

2 Mickie James

Mickie James is one of the most loved and respected female athletes in professional wrestling history. The former five-time WWE Women's Champion actually began her storied career in 1999 and even worked for TNA under the name of Alexis Laree before joining the WWE and adopting her more famous name, Mickie James. James had a great run in the WWE, even winning the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 22. Eventually, she found her way back to TNA in 2010, and this is where she spent much of her legendary career.

Following her release from WWE, James was about to make the company regret ever letting her go, and she became one of the faces of the Knockouts Division. Putting on incredible matches and evolving her character week after week, James became an absolute franchise player. James went on to have another run in the WWE years later before finding her way back to Impact Wrestling in 2021, and she once again became the face of the division, helping young, up-and-coming female wrestlers find success while also adding to her own already timeless legacy. She also made a one-off WWE return in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match when she was the Impact Knockouts Champion!

1 Gail Kim

Closing up the list, we finish with the incredible Gail Kim, who is the first female inductee in the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame for one reason: Because she deserves it. Gail Kim was breaking down barriers in the WWE long before the women's revolution began, and this incredible athlete was way ahead of her time.

She originally joined Impact Wrestling and served as a manager for America's Most Wanted in 2005 but when the company decided to make a huge decision and launch the Knockout's Division, the talented young Kim was selected to be the face of the movement that helped to shape women's wrestling, and what an important decision that was.

Gail Kim was already hugely over with the fans for her time in the WWE where she was viewed as highly underrated, and TNA capitalized on that popularity and made her the first-ever Knockouts Champion.

Kim, finally with a platform to showcase her amazing skills in the ring, became white-hot and the Knockouts Division became absolute must-see TV each and every week. Kim carried the division on her back throughout her storied career until she eventually retired in 2019, but she still works for Impact Wrestling in a backstage capacity to this day.