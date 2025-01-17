Summary WWE announced that it has signed a multi-year deal with TNA to enable crossover opportunities between NXT and TNA.

In light of the news, Joe Hendry teased a possible Royal Rumble appearance.

Royal Rumble 2025 already looks stacked with confirmed appearances; John Cena is favored to win.

On Thursday, January 16th, the WWE announced that it has signed a multi-year partnership with TNA Wrestling for an unprecedented agreement that will allow NXT superstars and TNA stars to appear on each other's weekly shows, including Premium Live Events (PLE) and Pay-Per-Views. The announcement comes just a couple of weeks before the 2025 Royal Rumble PLE.

In response to the new deal, TNA sensation Joe Hendry posted a picture of himself on X (formerly Twitter), quote tweeting TNA's post. Putting two and two together, Hendry may have just teased his surprise appearance at this year's Royal Rumble match.

Ever since Hendry debuted on NXT, WWE fans have been clamoring and hyping up the viral sensation as a surprise entrant in the 2025 Royal Rumble. It is worth noting that the Scottish star has a knack of teasing and hyping up his fans on social media. The timing of the new deal certainly amplifies the rumors even more and makes the possibility of it happening more likely.

Joe Hendry in NXT

The TNA star made several appearances in NXT

Credit: WWE

Joe Hendry made his NXT debut in June 2024 as a participant in a battle royal match to determine the No. 1 contender for the NXT Championship. However, it wasn't a one-off appearance for the TNA star. The Scottish star went on to have multiple appearances and matches on NXT. He even serenaded NXT fans with a couple of his signature concerts.

On August 20th, Hendry won a triple threat match to become the No. 1 contender for Ethan Page's NXT Championship at NXT No Mercy. However, he failed to capture the championship and has not appeared on WWE television since. Hendry spent the rest of the calendar year in TNA. Currently, he is the No. 1 contender for the TNA World Championship and will take on the champion Nick Nemeth (formerly known in the WWE as Dolph Ziggler) at Genesis on Sunday.

Though he has been out of the WWE spotlight as of late, perhaps Hendry's next WWE appearance will be at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, where over 50,000 people could potentially be saying his name, singing his song, and waving their hands side to side.

2025 Royal Rumble Match

The field is incredibly stacked