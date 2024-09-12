Key Takeaways The Bills and Dolphins are strong teams with stars like Allen and Hill; they both expect to make the playoffs.

Recent matchups between the teams have been significant and full of tension.

Buffalo has been dominating recently, but Miami is favored to win.

Thursday Night Football has gotten a bad rep over the years, but the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills should buck the trend. Both teams are full of stars, such as Josh Allen and Tyreek Hill . If either team failed to make the playoffs, it would be considered a disappointment.

Of course, they're also rivals, who last met in a primetime battle for the AFC East title. There's also a recent January 2023 playoff matchup that sent the Dolphins home. These games tend to be significant.

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills Betting Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Bills +2.5 (-108) Over 48.5 (-112) +114 Dolphins -2.5 (-112) Under 48.5 (-108) -135

Hard Rock Stadium will host another chapter on September 12, 2024. Each side is coming off a win. Who will grab an early edge in the AFC East race?

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills - Recent Performance & Stats

The Dolphins have not scored more than 20 points in four straight games

When Miami is involved, the first thing that most people want to talk about is an offense that may be the NFL's fastest. They were first in yards and second in points last season.

Yet, that same group only scored 19 points in Week 17, 14 points in Week 18, and seven points in their playoff loss. All of those games were against postseason squads. Opening 2024 with only seven first-half points before squeaking out a 20-17 win wasn't encouraging, especially since the Jacksonville Jaguars are another playoff hopeful. The Dolphins need to show up against good teams.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Dolphins averaged 35.5 points per game against sub-.500 teams last season. Including the playoffs, Miami's scoring average dipped to 16.1 points against winning teams.

Last week, they racked up 400 yards, but only 81 came on the ground. RB Raheem Mostert is out for TNF, while De'Von Achane is a game-time decision. It's looking like QB Tua Tagovailoa (league-leading 338 passing yards in Week 1) and Hill (130 receiving yards, second in the league) will have to shoulder the burden again.

Buffalo has the distinction of allowing the first kickoff return for a TD under the new kickoff rules. That was responsible for the final eight of the 28 points the team allowed in their Week 1 win. A group that was top-10 in yards allowed, scoring, sacks, and takeaways had some shaky moments last Sunday.

They got gashed for 5.0 yards per rush attempt. Kyler Murray is a unique challenge, but James Conner also had 50 yards. Against the pass, Buffalo was much better. Arizona only gained 146 yards through the air, and the Bills finished with four sacks. Maintaining that level of play could pay off big time this week. However, they'll have to do it without nickelback Taron Johnson.

If Buffalo's offense dominates again, it probably won't matter what happens with the defense. The Bills put up 34 points in Week 1, the third-most in the league. A balanced approach led them to 352 total yards.

On the ground, James Cook had 71 of Buffalo's 130 rushing yards. Allen had 232 passing yards on a 78.3 completion percentage, two passing touchdowns, and another two rushing touchdowns. Rookie Keon Coleman led the Bills in receiving.

Miami will try to slow them down. The Dolphins sacked Trevor Lawrence thrice and held him to 162 passing yards in their Week 1 win. Things weren't as sturdy in the trenches. Jacksonville's 4.9 yards per carry led to 128 yards allowed. Aided by a huge fumble recovery, Miami was somewhat fortunate to surrender only 17 points last week. Can they be better against a Bills team that has averaged 33.8 points in the past four head-to-head meetings?

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills - Betting Trends & Picks

The Bills have beaten the Dolphins four times in a row

Miami has a four-game losing streak ATS

The over is 1-5-0 in the last six Dolphins games

The previous four Dolphins home games ended under the total

In their past 12 games, Miami has only finished over their team scoring total four times

The over is 5-1-0 in Buffalo's last six games, including a 3-0-0 record in the last three

Buffalo is 2-4-0 ATS in their past six games

Since 2020, the Bills are 8-1 against the Dolphins

Three of the last four Dolphins vs. Bills games went over the total

The Bills have only scored first in six of their previous 16 games

Moneyline/Point Spread Pick - Buffalo Bills ML (+114)

Every year tells a different story, but every tale between these two has seemingly finished the same lately. 11 of the past 12 meetings have gone in Buffalo's favor. They own the rivalry right now, and Thursday shouldn't be different.

Miami's rushing attack was nonexistent in Week 1, and two injured RBs won't help them challenge the Bills' defensive front.

Buffalo gets too much pressure to be one-dimensional, and their secondary is sticky too. Meanwhile, Miami's defense was just as shaky against the run. Buffalo has not been afraid to run the ball since Joe Brady took over as the offensive coordinator. The Bills will control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, resulting in a tough road win.

Over/Under Pick - Over 48.5 (-112)

These are elite offenses, which is why three of their past four meetings went over the total. In a short week, the offenses should have the edge again. Buffalo has consistently exposed Miami's defense recently, while the Dolphins could easily exploit a key injury in the Bills' secondary.

Without Johnson, expect Miami's offense to test whoever has to step up in the slot. Hill and Jaylen Waddle are tough enough to slow down at full strength. The Bills ran the ball 33 times last week, and if the Dolphins are going to allow 4.9 yards per carry again, they won't get many stops. Scoring will rule TNF in Week 2.

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills - Player Props & Best Bets

James Cook 60+ Rushing Yards (-110)

Cook picked up 71 yards last Sunday, bringing him to 75.2 rushing yards per game in his last 11 (including playoffs). That coincides neatly with Brady becoming Buffalo's offensive coordinator. In seven of those 11 games, Cook cleared 60 rushing yards, and as the team's lead back, he should get plenty of chances on Thursday.

James Cook Before and After Joe Brady OC Attempts per Game Yards per Game Yards per Carry Ken Dorsey 8.1 41.9 5.2 Joe Brady 17.2 71.8 4.2

The Dolphins defense coughed up 4.9 yards per rush in Week 1. Jacksonville's Tank Bigsby had 73 yards on 12 carries. Cook will get more carries than that, so getting to 60 yards won't be a problem. Buffalo will pound the rock, making this prop a lock. At +150 odds, taking Cook for 70+ rushing yards isn't a bad option either.

Tua Tagovailoa Over 267.5 Passing Yards (-110)

Miami's top RB is out and the second option is questionable. This is already a team that racks up passing yards. Head coach Mike McDaniel is probably going to lean on his QB to deliver strikes to the team's two speedy WRs, especially if they're trailing early.

Tagovailoa averaged 272.9 passing yards per game in 2022. Last year, that number was 272.0, and he led the NFL in passing yards. In Week 1, Tagovailoa tossed for an NFL-high 338 yards. The Dolphins' offense will flow through the passing game, especially if Achane is out. Grabbing 275+ passing yards (+105) or over 283.5 passing yards (+135) could also be worth it.

Any Team to Score 30+ Points - Yes (-115)

Last year's Dolphins averaged 29.2 points per contest, the second-most in the league. Buffalo ended 2023 sixth in scoring, and opened 2024 with a 34-point performance. These are offenses that can keep scoreboard operators busy in any given week.

In the past 12 meetings between the Dolphins and Bills, nine of them featured at least one team exceeding 30 points. This rivalry is very familiar with that threshold. Considering the defensive weaknesses flashed in Week 1, at least one offense in this game will reach 30 points.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.