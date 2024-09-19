Key Takeaways The New York Jets are expected to put up a strong fight against the New England Patriots in Week 3.

New England's defense is excelling, particularly in stopping the run, and poses a challenge for the Jets' offense.

Betting trends suggest the Patriots are likely to beat the spread and for the game to be under 38.5 points.

Last week, the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins competed on Thursday Night Football. The AFC East is still on stage, but Week 3 features the New York Jets and New England Patriots . They split last season's matchups.

Anticipating a full campaign with Aaron Rodgers , the Jets are eyeing the postseason in 2024. Meanwhile, the Patriots are building for the future under new head coach Jerod Mayo . For the first time in decades, New York is supposed to be the better team in this rivalry.

New York Jets vs. New England Patriots Betting Odds Team Moneyline Point Spread Total New England Patriots +225 +6.0 (-108) O38.5 (-112) New York Jets -278 -6.0 (-112) U38.5 (-108)

They can prove it in their home opener by snapping a long Patriots streak. New England has taken the previous eight head-to-head meetings in MetLife Stadium. Can they push it to nine, or will New York give their fans a reason to celebrate on Thursday night?

New York Jets vs. New England Patriots - Recent Performance & Stats

New England has been incredible against the run

Hiring a former linebacker as the head coach immediately raised expectations for New England's defense. They've only allowed 33 points through two games, the fifth-fewest in the league, so they're off to a great start.

The Patriots have excelled because of a dominant run defense. They've limited foes to 3.3 yards per carry (third) and 116 total rushing yards (second). New England's defensive front has also collected six sacks already. Both of the team's takeaways are fumble recoveries.

Most opponents are probably going to pass against the Patriots defense, and they're more vulnerable there if the pass rush doesn't cause chaos. Through the air, New England has allowed 491 yards (25th). Opposing QBs are averaging 6.7 yards per pass attempt and the Pats have yet to catch a pick.

An underwhelming Jets offense will try to break through against that defense. New York followed up 19 points in Week 1 with 24 in last Sunday's win. They're averaging 5.1 yards per play, 20th in the NFL.

Rodgers has only been sacked thrice, but New York's passing game is 23rd in yards and yards per attempt. Meanwhile, the early returns on the ground are 3.9 yards per carry (21st) and 169 rushing yards (26th). New York needs improvement in every way when it comes to moving the ball. Having turnover-free weeks like they did in Week 2 will also help the team score more.

Based on New York's expectations defensively, a decent offense should be enough to win most games. Unfortunately for them, the results haven't matched yet. The Jets have already allowed 49 points (25th) and haven't improved much on last year's weakness.

Both of New York's opponents finished with more than 125 rushing yards. They've given up 310 total and 4.7 yards per carry. Through the air, foes are finding 7.4 yards per pass attempt against the Jets. This defense has seven sacks and two takeaways, but they're allowing opposing offenses to move the ball too easily.

The run defense will be the main concern against a Patriots offense that wants to run the ball as often as possible. Led by Rhamondre Stevenson , New England is third in rushing attempts, second in rushing yards, and 13th in yards per carry. The Pats will run the ball every snap if New York never slows it down.

If the Patriots get into a third and long, they aren't threatening. Jacoby Brissett has 270 passing yards on 5.3 yards per attempt. He, like the rest of the team, hasn't turned the ball over. He's only been sacked four times. Yet, only two teams have fewer passing yards than the Patriots. New England has one player, TE Hunter Henry , with more than five catches or 40 receiving yards. There aren't any credible receiving threats on this offense.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: New England Patriots wide receivers have combined for 85 receiving yards in two games. Every other team has more than 100 receiving yards from the position entering Week 3.

New England has ruled out Ja'Whaun Bentley , Vederian Lowe , and Sidy Sow. Jabrill Peppers , Mike Onwenu, and David Andrews are questionable.

For the Jets, C.J. Mosley is out, Jermaine Johnson is likely out for the year after a Week 2 Achilles injury, and Haason Reddick is still away from the team .

New York Jets vs. New England Patriots - Betting Trends & Picks

Four straight Jets vs. Patriots games finished under the total

The Patriots have a four-game winning streak ATS in road games

New England is 5-1-1 ATS in their last seven. They were 2-10 ATS in the 12 games before that

The over is 5-2-0 in the last seven Patriots games

The Patriots scored first in three of their previous four road contests

New England has eight consecutive road wins over the Jets

New York snapped a 15-game Patriots winning streak in head-to-head matchups the last time these teams met

The Patriots have gone 6-2-0 ATS against the Jets since 2020

The over is 3-1-0 in the past four Jets home games

New York is 1-4-0 ATS in their last five home games

In their last 13 games, the Jets are 3-9-1 ATS

New York has scored first in three straight home games

Point Spread Pick - New England Patriots +6

New York's inability to stop the run will make this game uncomfortably close. They've had two different teams gain more than 4.5 yards per rush against them already. Stevenson, who has the fifth-most rushing yards (201) after two weeks, will give the Jets problems all night. New England will control the clock and field position.

Losing time to operate offensively doesn't bode well for the Jets. They won't have any rushing success against New England's stellar run defense, and they're not throwing the ball well enough for a one-dimensional approach. Unlike last week, expect Thursday Night Football to come down to the wire. New England will beat the spread on the road.

Over/Under Pick - Under 38.5

Neither offense in this game has impressed in 2024. If the Jets stop the Patriots from running the ball, New England's offense will be completely neutralized. New York is probably going to stack the box all night long. Don't expect much from the Patriots until they can pass the ball effectively.

On the other side, New York is 21st in rushing average against a defense holding foes to 3.3 yards per carry. New England's pass rush can disturb a Jets offense that's 23rd in passing. The Jets haven't reached 20 points against the Patriots in the last seven matchups. The under tends to hit in this rivalry, and TNF won't be any different.

New York Jets vs. New England Patriots - Player Props & Best Bets

Rhamondre Stevenson 70+ Rushing Yards (+110)

Stevenson followed up 120 rushing yards in Week 1 with 81 in Week 2. His rushing output is responsible for one-third of New England's total offense thus far. The Patriots have been running the ball as much as any NFL team this year, and Stevenson's 46 carries are two shy of the league lead.

2024 Rushing Leaders Player Yards Carries Yards per Carry J.K. Dobbins 266 27 9.9 Jordan Mason 247 48 5.1 Josh Jacobs 235 48 4.9 Saquon Barkley 204 46 4.4 Rhamondre Stevenson 201 46 4.4

Ample opportunity for Stevenson will meet a Jets defense that has surrendered 4.6 yards per carry. The world saw backup Jordan Mason rack up 147 rushing yards against New York in Week 1. Last Sunday, Tony Pollard mustered a modest 62. The Jets aren't slowing down many RBs, and Stevenson has one of the highest usage rates. He should carry the offense again.

Aaron Rodgers Over 30.5 Pass Attempts (-120)

One of the most impressive parts about the Patriots has been their run defense. They've held opponents to the second-fewest rushing yards this season. The other side of that equation is facing the fifth-most pass attempts. New England's foes have completed 74.0% of their passes this season, 26th among NFL teams.

The Jets haven't found success running the ball but need to move the chains somehow. If Rodgers is connecting with his targets, New York will keep giving him chances. New York has already run more passing plays (59) than rushing plays (43) in 2024. This game hinges on Rodgers' right arm, and it'll show through his pass attempt total.

Jacoby Brissett Under 164.5 Passing Yards (-115)

This is a very low passing prop, but not low enough for Brissett or this offense. The WR room isn't scaring any opposing secondary. The tight ends are credible, but not enough to carry the passing game. New England has the third-most rushing attempts and will ideally use that route most of the night.

Brissett's averaging 135.0 passing yards this season. He had 121 yards in the first game and 149 in the second. That isn't new for him, as his career average is 133.9. There's very little to suggest that Brissett will reach 150 passing yards before factoring in a disruptive Jets pass rush. Fade New England's passing game, specifically Brissett.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change.