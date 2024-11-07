TNT Sports have mistakenly uploaded a fake graphic promoting an upcoming UFC event, that slanders both Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic ahead of their heavyweight championship fight at UFC 309.

On the 16th of November, two MMA titans go head-to-head at Madison Square Garden, vying to push themselves further into the history books. The fight was set to take place way back at UFC 295, but Jones was forced to pull out due to a pectoral injury. This will be the first time that the champion has stepped into the Octagon since March 2023, when he beat Ciryl Gane via submission. And it has been even longer since Miocic last fought, with his loss to Francis Ngannou in 2021 being the last time we saw him in the UFC.

Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic at UFC 309

It is a huge fight for the future of the heavyweight division

The fight is pivotal to the careers of both Jones and Miocic; this is Jon Jones’ first title defence since moving up to the heavyweight class, while Miocic will be looking to bounce back from losing the title in 2021 and look to become a three-time champion. With both fighters having been inactive for a while, the heavyweight division has had a bit of a shakeup; current interim champion Tom Aspinall has taken over the mantle of top dog in the time they have been away.

It is no secret that Aspinall is waiting for his chance to get into it with Jones and prove that he is worthy of the belt he currently holds - and the TNT Sports UFC account posted a pre-fight graphic poking fun at just that.

Jon Jones & Stipe Miocic professional MMA records (as of 07/11/24) Jon Jones Stipe Miocic Fights 29 24 Wins 27 20 Losses 1 4 No contests 1 0

TNT Sports' Promotional Blunder

They posted to their socials a fight graphic that poked fun at the heavyweights

The post was shared on the account’s Instagram and X profile and poked fun at both Jones and Miocic in what could be one of the biggest blunders in the account’s history. The post - which included a tale of the tape - mocked Jon Jones for ‘most days without a title defence’ and also Stipe Miocic for the ‘most days without fighting before a title shot.’ The post highlighted both fighters' inactivity, and, most damningly, the fact that neither fighter will face Aspinall.

The post was deleted shortly after it had mistakenly been uploaded, however, it was up long enough for a lot of people to see, screenshot, and share on socials for EVERYONE to see.

Despite the controversial and damning post being taken down, there is a massive buzz about next weekend’s main event. And why wouldn't there be huge anticipation to see the greatest light heavyweight in the history of the sport facing the greatest heavyweight in the history of the sport?

The hype has been building ever since the fight was announced, and originally billed for last November. Jones’ aforementioned injury put a hold to that and the UFC decided to put Miocic on ice until the champ was healthy again, as they see this fight as their highest priority.

There are rumours that this fight could serve as either fighter’s retirement bout, much to Aspinall’s dismay. He is the replacement fighter for the UFC 309 main event should either fighter pull out between now and then.