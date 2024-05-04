Highlights TNT Sports have hit back at Jurgen Klopp following his complaints about fixture scheduling.

Liverpool manager Klopp criticised TNT for their role in Liverpool playing so frequently this season.

Fatigue from playing so many games has caught up with the Reds in recent weeks, and has seen their hopes of a quadruple collapse.

Football broadcaster TNT Sports have hit back at Jurgen Klopp following the Liverpool manager's rant about fixture scheduling for his side. The German coach slammed the channel for their role in his team playing with such little time between games.

The German coach, who is set to depart at the end of the 2023/24 season, has previously spoken out about scheduling issues and has made no secret of his disdain for the 12:30 kick-off spot, usually shown in the UK by TNT. And ahead of his exit from the Premier League, the manager used time in his press conference to attack the broadcaster specifically, saying that he felt as if his players had been overworked.

He said: "I had a discussion only the other day with colleagues from our favourite TV channel which I will definitely not watch again, TNT, and said it’s always a conversation they have, saying they pay you, they give money to football. It’s not like that. I really don’t see it like that. It’s exactly the other way round, football pays them. They broadcast it, they deliver, but it’s not that TNT is not doing extremely well, or Sky or whoever, is doing extremely well.

"That they dare give Thursday, Sunday, Wednesday, Saturday 12.30 is a crime. I was actually waiting for Amnesty International to go to them. Somebody sits there - you love this press conference - so just somebody sits there and decides there. I would like to meet, I would like to once be part of that meeting where somebody says, ‘Liverpool 12.30’, and the whole room is bursting into laughter. ‘Again?!’ I would like to be there."

TNT Respond to Klopp

However, Klopp then said at the end of his rant that while he would not watch the channel again, he was available to work as a pundit. And TNT used that to their full advantage when responding to the Liverpool boss.

"In a whole world, we have the quickest turnaround between games. That is absolutely insane. But they are still happy and they like subscribers. You can take me off that list! But if you’re looking for a pundit, I speak English! I could do it."

Focusing on the final line, the channel's social media account mocked up an image of Klopp with criteria for working as a pundit for them. While the manager ticked three of the criteria, those being Champions League winner, Premier League winner, and multilingual, there was no tick in the box marked, 'willing to work 12:30pm on Saturdays', in reference to the German coach's ranting about the game scheduled for then.

Klopp's Hopes of Quadruple in Final Liverpool Season Collapse

Fatigue catches up with squad after competing on four fronts

While Klopp has not ever tried to hide his feelings for the early kick-off time, the root of his latest rant about fixture scheduling is likely to stem from Liverpool's hopes of a quadruple ending with a whimper. Although the Reds lifted the Carabao Cup against Chelsea, fatigue from playing so many games in such a short space of time eventually caught up with them, as they found themselves dumped out of the Europa League and FA Cup.

GIVMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool have had 116.18 hours between games on average this season, the least amount of time out of all Premier League teams.

The Merseyside club now also find themselves out of the title race, following a poor run of form which has seen them drop points to Manchester United, Crystal Palace, Everton and West Ham most recently. Now five points behind Arsenal with three games remaining, Liverpool are still mathematically capable of winning the trophy. But any chance of that happening looks especially slim.