Highlights The Detroit Pistons signed Tobias Harris to a two-year, $52 million contract.

Harris, a veteran forward, should serve as a starting forward and key scorer for Detroit.

The signing aims to improve the team's spacing and add experienced talent to a young roster.

The Detroit Pistons have made their (first?) big signing of the offseason as the team is reportedly set to bring in veteran forward Tobias Harris , according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Harris is joining the Pistons on a two-year, $52 million contract as the franchise seeks to add established talent alongside their young core.

Harris has spent the last five-plus seasons as a starter and key scorer for the Philadelphia 76ers . The 31-year-old's departure was a foregone conclusion after the Sixers were able to swing a massive signing for an All-Star in Paul George .

With a major extension handed out to Tyrese Maxey, the NBA's Most Improved Player winner, it became even more apparent that Philadelphia would be moving in a different direction.

After an up-and-down tenure with the 76ers that saw him put up consistent numbers but also struggle at times in the postseason, Harris was able to land a lucrative short-term contract as he ages past his prime.

Harris will likely have a similar role with the Pistons, serving as a starting forward and one of the team's key scoring weapons as it attempts to add spacing beside their shooting-deficient roster.

Considering Detroit has already traded for another veteran in Tim Hardaway Jr, the Pistons seem determined to get some battle-tested talent in their inexperienced locker room.

Tobias Harris Brings Experience and Spacing to Detroit

The Pistons were one of the NBA's youngest and most offensively-challenged teams last season

The Pistons' offense was a jumbled mess during most games in 2023-24 as the team relied entirely too heavily on young star Cade Cunningham despite neglecting to add viable scorers around him.

It resulted in some hero ball and poor shot selection from multiple players and one of the league's worst marks from deep. Detroit finished 27th in offensive rating (109.7) with more questions than answers.

The team is taking a small step toward alleviating those issues by bringing back Harris, who had some of his most individually successful seasons in his first stint with the Pistons.

Tobias Harris with Pistons (2015-18) Category Statistic PPG 16.8 RPG 5.3 TS% 56.8 Win Shares 14.2

Harris will fit back in nicely with a completely revamped roster compared to his last stint in Detroit. He should slide into the starting lineup as the Pistons continue to develop fellow forwards Ausar Thompson and fifth-overall pick Ron Holland.

The short length of the deal also makes it moveable should Detroit again fail to improve.

Plugging in viable NBA players like Hardaway Jr. and Harris improves the Pistons simply because the team won't have to continue relying on inexperienced players. Many from Detroit's 2023-24 roster will either be playing elsewhere next season or out of the league entirely as the Pistons attempt to claw their way back to relevancy.

With a couple of solid moves already and north of $20 million in cap space still in their back pocket, it seems unlikely that the Pistons are done making moves. However, in a somewhat weak free agency class, Harris may stand out as Detroit's prized signing this offseason.