Tobias Harris has become known for being a steadying offensive presence for nearly his entire career, which has featured five different stops in 13 seasons.

Most recently, Harris has been part of the Philadelphia 76ers during their underwhelming playoff runs over the last five seasons, playing third or fourth fiddle to Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler, Tyrese Maxey, and Ben Simmons at various points.

Harris has never had a true position in the NBA, frequently operating at both the small forward and power forward positions, providing offensive versatility for any team he is a part of.

While inconsistent at times during his tenure with the 76ers, most of the frustration with Harris comes from the lucrative 5-year, $180 million contract he signed in 2019, which notably left them unable to retain Butler, who would go on to sign with the Miami Heat.

While Butler has remained an All-Star level player and even elevated his game during the postseason amid his tenure in South Beach, Harris' potential seems to have been reached in Philadelphia; a very solid player, but not an All-Star.

Due to the 76ers' recent playoff stagnation and Maxey due for a huge payday, it seems likely Harris will be playing elsewhere next season.

Harris will still have a number of suitors who have accumulated cap space and are in need of a veteran offensive-minded forward. He's been known for being a good teammate and locker room presence during his career, further boosting the allure of adding the combo-forward.

At 31-years-old, Harris won't be getting a deal as massive as his last, but he fills multiple needs and should still command a hefty paycheck this summer.

Detroit Pistons Would Welcome Harris's Veteran Presence

Pistons' oldest player on roster is just 28 years old

The Detroit Pistons, a team with one of the NBA's worst records this season, could especially use a productive veteran on the roster after further gutting the team by sending Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks to the New York Knicks.

While the team did also add 28-year-old Simone Fontecchio at the trade deadline - now the oldest player on the roster - he's still only a second-year NBA player. Detroit is in dire need of reshaping its roster, aided by what could be upwards of $60M in cap space this summer.

Harris further broke out as a member of the Pistons after the team acquired his services back in 2016. While he was able to reach his first postseason and play a prominent role during his first stint in Detroit next to Reggie Jackson and Andre Drummond, things are much different now in the Motor City.

Despite an uninspiring 12-56 record, largely due to the team's record-breaking losing streak throughout November and December, the Pistons do have numerous young players filled with potential. Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, Jalen Duren, and especially Cade Cunningham have shown flashes of greatness during their short time in the league.

However, Detroit's youth has culminated in one of the league's worst offenses, so adding Harris' methodical offensive repertoire would undoubtedly boost the Pistons on that end of the court while also allowing their young core to focus more on their strengths.

While Thompson, Duren and Isaiah Stewart are all highly-touted assets in Detroit, none of them are natural scorers and would likely contribute more with some of the offensive weight off of their shoulders. Cunningham would also benefit, considering the constant double-teams he faces on a nightly basis as the Pistons' lone star.

Spurs Pair Harris With Immense Amount of Youth

Harris could be another piece alongside Victor Wembanyama en route to an expedited rebuild

Another team boasting an immense amount of youth, including Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, and budding superstar Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs should be looking to add some experience to the team.

Outside of those three and maybe a couple others, the Spurs will likely look much different next season as they retool their roster around the franchise's newest centerpiece.

Similar to the Pistons, the Spurs have also struggled mightily on the offensive side of the ball this year. This is a consistent pattern with young teams that can usually be remedied by an influx of veteran talent. In fact, most of the league's worst defense feature the youngest rosters in the association.

Worst Offensive Teams (2023-24) Category Grizzlies Hornets Blazers Spurs ORTG 106.9 108.1 108.7 109.6 TS% 54.7% 55.5% 54.5% 56.4% DRTG 113.3 118.5 116.7 116.9

San Antonio lacks depth at the forward positions behind Vassell and Keldon Johnson, especially if the team plans to continue to experiment with Sochan as a guard and utilize the 7-foot-5 Wembanyama at center. Harris could immediately step in and inject a scoring infusion to the Spurs' bottom five offense.

Thunder Could Provide Different Role for Harris

Championship vs. more playing time would be the debate for Harris

In contrast to the last two teams mentioned, the Oklahoma City Thunder have established themselves as a true contender this season, despite also being led by a young group featuring MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Thunder are a true anomaly; perched near the top of the Western Conference, Oklahoma City has put together a competitive roster complete with some of the NBA's best young talent, yet they still possess great draft capital and money to spend in the offseason.

Dominating teams on both sides of the court this season, the Thunder don't necessarily need to add Harris. However, Oklahoma City could envision Harris taking over the role that Gordon Hayward has played for the team during his short stint.

With Hayward's 31M salary coming off the books, the Thunder would be able to give Harris a sizable contract while also giving him a true opportunity to win a championship. He would still fill a large gap for the Thunder, but would likely see a reduced role - possibly coming off the bench - as the team possesses solid depth.

Tobias Harris Regular Season Stats vs. Playoff Stats Category Regular Season Playoffs PPG 16.3 17.1 RPG 6.2 8.1 3PM/3PA 1.4/3.7 1.5/4.2 MPG 31.7 37.2 Seasons 13 6

Harris has been an integral cog of multiple playoff teams throughout his career, but it seems unlikely he will continue to play nearly 40 minutes per game in the postseason as he ages into his 30s.

Harris Joining LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller With Hornets

Charlotte needs to build around its young duo, and Harris could make for an intriguing fit

Heading back to the lottery teams of the league, the Charlotte Hornets will have plenty of decisions to make this summer when it comes to optimally surrounding their budding stars LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller with the right supporting cast.

The Hornets have only seen their losses mount higher and higher ever since sneaking in to the NBA's inaugural Play-In Tournament in 2021, and haven't been able to decide what direction the team should go.

Numerous injuries to Ball haven't helped, but some of Charlotte's issues in recent years seem to be the lack of maturity and consistency in the locker room. Even their coach, Steve Clifford, publicly called the team out on occasion. It has become more than apparent that the Hornets need a veteran (or two, or three) to hold the team together and help their core gel.

While he doesn't provide the lockdown defense the Hornets should consider adding next to their offensive-minded duo of Ball and Miller, Charlotte could still benefit from adding Harris.

The Hornets would likely be a route Harris could take if he's looking for the most lucrative deal. Charlotte could also give him the chance to help lead a team previously troubled with off-the-court issues back to the postseason.

Reunion With Magic an Option for Harris?

Current 76ers would provide a much-needed scoring punch for Orlando

While he didn't begin his career with the Orlando Magic, this stop in Harris' career was when the league began to take notice of his smooth and versatile offensive skillset.

The Magic were never a competitive team while he was there, but Harris was able to showcase his talents in what would make him a staple in starting lineups for years to come.

Now, over eight years after he departed the team, the Magic has put together their most competitive team since the 2000's. Another very youthful squad, Orlando boasts one of the league's most effective defenses and look poised to make the playoffs behind their core duo of Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero.

The first postseason for most of this young squad could result in a very humbling experience that has the front office looking to add some much-needed scoring for a team that often looked stagnant in that department.

With Harris' aforementioned skillset and Orlando's lack of depth at either forward spot behind their young stars, a return to Orlando could be mutually beneficial for Harris and the team. With the Magic's dominant defense and offensive woes, they may just be the best fit for Tobias Harris' services this summer.