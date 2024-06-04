Highlights The Philadelphia 76ers have to make important decisions in the 2024 off-season to build a championship-worthy roster.

Tobias Harris, who will be an unrestricted free agent, is seen more as a complementary piece to a roster.

Philadelphia are interested in free agency targets like LeBron James, Paul George, Jimmy Butler, and Brandon Ingram.

The Philadelphia 76ers are still seeking to achieve ‘The Process’, and have some important decisions to make over the 2024 NBA off-season to put together a roster that is capable of competing for a championship.

One player who might not be in the Sixers’ plans, though, is Tobias Harris, with the forward being linked with moves away from the franchise.

However, league insider Mark Medina argues that he will be best suited as a complementary piece, and not a number one option, on whichever team he may end up with, though the journalist feels that if he were in the forward’s shoes, then he would much prefer to stay in Philadelphia.

Sixers’ Potential Off-Season Plans

Interested in retaining trio of Kelly Oubre Jr., Kyle Lowry, and Nic Batum

The Sixers are one of the teams in the NBA in a favorable position heading into the 2024 off-season, with an estimated $55.5 million available in cap space.

With that financial flexibility, they are reportedly in the market for a max-salary player, thought to want to bring in one of four potential options to the City of Brotherly Love with the hope that they can break past the conference semi-final stage for the first time in the Joel Embiid era.

Players they are thought to be interested in pursuing to slot around Embiid and emerging star Tyrese Maxey include Paul George – their No. 1 target – along with Brandon Ingram, former Sixer Jimmy Butler, as well as a more ambitious chase of LeBron James.

Sixers' Free Agency Targets Comparison Category LeBron James Paul George Jimmy Butler Brandon Ingram PPG 25.7 22.6 20.8 20.8 RPG 7.3 5.2 5.3 5.1 APG 8.3 3.5 5.0 5.7 FG% 54.0 47.1 49.9 49.2 3P% 41.0 41.3 41.4 35.5

While much of the attention is on the players they don’t yet have on the roster, Philadelphia are also thought to be interested in retaining some of last season’s assets, with Kelly Oubre Jr., Kyle Lowry and Nic Batum, all having been seen as good fits around the Sixers’ core, and are each likely to be available on team-friendly contracts in free-agency.

One player who may not have a future in Philadelphia, though, is Tobias Harris, who has spent the last five-and-a-half years with the organization.

Having made his name by being a steadying force on offense and as a versatile wing, the 31-year-old forward has little to show for the five-year, $180 million contract that he signed back in 2018.

Now set to enter free-agency this off-season, it is unlikely he will command so much in any future deal, though his league experience may prove valuable to some organizations, such as a potential reunion with the Detroit Pistons, who lacked veteran presence in their 14-win campaign last season.

This has been made even more unlikely by the reports that the Sixers are expected to re-sign Maxey to a five-year, $205 million deal, solidifying their All-Star guard for the future.

Harris Provides a Lot of ‘Good Intangibles’

While it looks likely that Harris’ tenure with the 76ers has reached its conclusion, Medina argues that if he were in Harris’ shoes, then he’d prefer to stay in an organization that is close to building something special.

However, the journalist does argue that it should be as more of a complementary player and not a number one option, no matter which team he lands with.

“I'm a Tobias Harris fan - he's a great player and a great team guy. Whether he makes or misses shots, he still provides a lot of good intangibles with floor spacing, being a good passer, being a good defender. But I think that he's most suited as a complimentary player. I don't think it's fair for him to be the number one guy, because that's not where he's best at. In the Pistons’ case, you don't want to waste everything on a really good complementary player to make him your cornerstone. If I was Tobias Harris, I'd rather be with the Sixers. They have a chance next season to finally try to reach the next level. So, even with him going through the rumor mill with the Sixers, if I were him, I would prefer that route.”

Harris' Hit and Miss Season

Was a non-factor in Sixers' post-season run with 9.0 PPG on 41.1 FG%

Having spent much of the 2023-24 regular season campaign as the Sixers' third-leading scorer, in which Harris averaged 17.2 points per contest shooting at a 48.7 percent clip from the field, while also contributing 6.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and a steal per contest, it was somewhat of a surprise - and disappointment - that the forward was unable to replicate that form in the Sixers' post-season, where they were eliminated in the first-round after a 4-2 series defeat by the New York Knicks.

In Philadelphia's six outings in the 2024 playoffs, Harris was unable to notch a double-digit scoring average, posting only 9.0 points on a reduced 43.1 percent from the field, while he could only dish out an average of 1.5 assists per night.

He was, however, more productive off the glass, grabbing 7.2 rebounds per game, the second-most on the team behind the 2023 MVP, Embiid (10.8).

Unfortunately, in his potential last game for the Sixers, he went scoreless, becoming the highest paid player to go scoreless in a playoff elimination game - not exactly how he'd have liked to have ended his tenure in Philadelphia.

Tobias Harris - 2023-24 Season Scoring Drop-Off Category Regular Season Playoffs PTS FG% PTS FG% Drives 5.0 51.7 1.3 44.4 Catch-and-Shoot 3.4 37.1 3.0 35.3 Pull Up 3.3 42.8 1.0 21.4 Paint Touch 3.0 66.9 2.0 55.6 Post Touch 1.4 52.6 0.7 50.0

Nonetheless, when analyzing his scoring numbers further, it appears that he found it much more difficult to score from shots he had to create on his own in the post-season, as evidenced by the 72.7 percent of his field goal makes being assisted by his teammates, with 27.3 percent of his makes therefore being unassisted.

In comparison, his regular season scoring splits appeared a far more balanced affair, whereby 54.4 percent of his makes were assisted, while 45.6 percent of his makes were not.

One interesting thing to note is that only 7.4 percent of his points in the post-season came from the free-throw line, down from 15.5 percent in the regular season, which could connote that he was less aggressive when trying to score and/or get to the basket.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The Sixers outscored opponents by 4.6 points per 100 possessions when Tobias Harris was present on the court, the third-best mark among Sixers to have played more than 50 regular season games during the 2023-24 campaign.

This is further evidenced by his significant drop-off in production when driving to the basket, in which he averaged 3.7 fewer points per game on driving attempts, while also converting at 7.3 percent less efficiency.

All in all, Harris' post-season struggles may have partially dented his chances of signing another lucrative contract in free agency, with his stock likely to have dropped slightly.

However, he has shown throughout his 13 years in the NBA that he can be a dependable scoring option, especially during the regular season, when he is utilized as a supporting member to the team's franchise stars.

Where Harris will end up is uncertain, but he is sure to generate a plethora of interest from around the NBA as a free agent, as long as the price is right.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.