The Olympics is one of the most hotly-anticipated events in the sporting calendar and this year's edition is no different. Paris 2024 looks set to be an exciting competition that will blend some of sport's biggest, already established names - such as LeBron James, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz - with stars who specialise in Olympics events, like Team GB's Dina Asher-Smith and Tom Daley, or American sprinter Noah Lyles.

One aspect that makes the Olympics so special is its ability to drive a mainstream audience towards more niche sports. How often do you watch dressage, syncronised swimming, archery or even weightlifting outside of the tournament's four-year cycle? It's a great opportunity for viewers to experience more unique events or even discover a new passion. But with so many events taking place in a relatively short time period, it would be practically impossible to keep up with everything that happens in the French capital.

GIVEMESPORT has put all the incidents you might have missed into one, easily digestible place.

25th July 2024

Argentina's National Anthem was Booed by Locals

Ill-feeling from Enzo Fernandez controversy

Argentina and Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez was forced to apologise recently after live streaming himself and Albiceleste team-mates singing a fan chant about the France national team that included offensive racial slurs. It comes at a time when far-right politics are a major issue in France and has become one of the biggest stories of football's off-season following the end of the European Championship and the Copa America.

Despite Fernandez's apology, it seems Parisians have not forgiven him nor Argentine football as a collective. They made their feelings known when Argentina faced Morocco in the Olympics' football tournament - a match which became shrouded in controversy after a two-hour stoppage resulted in the South American nation's last-minute equaliser being eventually ruled out.