Real Madrid progressed to the Champions League Round of 16 after a comfortable 3-1 second-leg win against Manchester City. Carlo Ancelotti's men brushed aside Pep Guardiola's Citizens at the Santiago Bernabeu courtesy of a Kylian Mbappe hat-trick.

Following a 3-2 victory in England last week, Los Blancos sealed a monumental result against the 2023 winners of the competition as the men in white kept their hopes of retaining Europe's biggest prize alive. Mbappe opened the scoring in the first four minutes after an error from Ruben Dias, lobbing the ball over Ederson.

From that moment on, the Spanish champions never looked uncomfortable, and their French talisman doubled the lead on the night as Mbappe left a string of opposition defenders on the ground with a swift turn inside the penalty area before calmly slotting into the net.

His third goal in the second-half killed off any fleeting hopes of a City comeback, and sealed a place in the next round, where they will face either local rivals Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen. Sterner tests will come in the coming rounds, but no one can ever count Real Madrid out regarding the Champions League.

What Real Madrid Fans Are Saying After Win vs Man City

Supporters were left delighted with Mbappe's contribution

Los Blancos supporters - and everyone else - were quick to point out how brilliant Mbappe had been on social media, both during and after the game. One fan stated how the doubters had been proven wrong after the Frenchman's slow start to life in Spain: "Haters kept talking… Mbappe kept scoring"

Others waxed lyrical about the supreme talent of the 26-year-old forward, with one saying: "Kylian Mbappe is ridiculous," and another adding: "Mbappe is genuinely amazing, no point hating on him. That is pure greatness."

There's every chance the former Paris Saint-Germain superstar could be in a conversation alongside the greatest players to have lived by the time he hangs up his boots - as long as he keeps up this scintillating form. One fan suggested as much:

"Kylian Mbappe loves the bright lights. One of the all-time greats that one."

A highlights package soon emerged online alongside the glowing reviews of his performance against Man City. Finally truly announcing himself as a Galactico at the Bernabeu, Mbappe's display is a sign of very good things to come for the Spanish giants. View his best moments below: