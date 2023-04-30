Chelsea owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali remain confident about the future of the club, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

It's been a catastrophic season for the Blues, not least because of the money they spent to improve the squad.

Since Boehly took over as the owner of Chelsea, the club have spent around £566m on new players across two transfer windows.

The west London club are currently sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League and stand little chance of qualifying for European football, so it's safe to say it's not been a successful period so far.

Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, and now Frank Lampard have been in charge of Chelsea already this season, with the latter expected to leave his position at the end of the campaign, after only being appointed on an interim basis.

With so much change from managers, to coaches, to players, consistency has been hard to come by at Stamford Bridge, not just from the performances.

It will be interesting to see if the excessive spending continues in the summer window.

What has Jacobs said about Chelsea?

Jacobs has suggested that Boehly and Eghbali remain confident about Chelsea's future.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think they will look back on this season as one of learning and one of disappointment. The key test will be how they take that disappointment and learn into the summer window.

"There will be less mitigating circumstances, there will be less excuses, there will be high expectation that this big spending, long-term planning, and this vision we keep hearing about, will pay off. Only time will tell.

"How Chelsea approach the pre-season, both on the field and in the market, and how Chelsea start next season, is going to be absolutely vital and a key indicator as to whether or not progress is actually being made.

"I think that Boehly and Eghbali remain very confident that the future of Chelsea is bright. The fans, less so, after what they've seen this year.

"But that's the beauty of football. All it takes is a winning run at the beginning of a season and fans can change their opinion very quickly."

What's next for Chelsea?

With the season pretty much over and Chelsea out of all competitions and simply fighting to finish in the top half, big changes are needed in the summer.

Clearly, signing multiple young players for big fees, with many having no Premier League experience, isn't working.

As per Sky Sports, Mauricio Pochettino is edging closer to being appointed as manager ahead of the summer.