Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is reportedly 'considering his options' in terms of ownership at Stamford Bridge, a little over two years after purchasing the club. The American acquired 40% of the West London outfit alongside US businessman Mark Walter and Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss. The remaining 60% was taken over by private equity firm Clearlake Capital - headed by Behdad Eghbali.

However, since they came to power, the club's fortunes on the pitch have been the lowest they have been in two decades. Chelsea have failed to qualify for the Champions League in either the 2022/23 or the 2023/24 season, and have gone through five different managers in that period. Now, it seems as though the two ownership parties have had enough and are assessing their options.

Boehly Looking to Buy Out Clearlake

The relationship between the American and Eghbali has soured

According to a report from Bloomberg, it has been suggested that the relationship between Clearlake's head honcho Eghbali and Boehly has 'deteriorated' over time and that the two sides are now considering whether they can potentially buy each other out.

The rift has been caused by a difference of opinion in the recruitment policy at the club, which has been frantic at best, and the team's general underperformance as claimed by an anonymous source. There is also believed to be some frustration surrounding the lack of progress that has been made in developing a new stadium.

It is believed that the hierarchy at Chelsea want to increase their capacity in order to seat roughly 60,000 fans on matchdays. It was reported in June that land had been bought in order to put the wheels in motion for this move, but there have been stumbling blocks in the form of public transportation and accessibility to the proposed site.

The issues with recruitment have persisted for much of the new regime, with the likes of Jamie Carragher imploring the club to stop buying players they don't need.

Clearlake Do Not Want To Sell Chelsea

In an update to Bloomberg's original story, the Telegraph has stated that majority shareholder Eghbali has no intentions of selling his stake in the football club and only has interest in buying out the remaining co-owners should they wish to sell their pieces of the pie.

Clearlake view their investment as something that will stretch beyond a decade and while it was reiterated that their relationship with the other parties involved has worsened, it continues to be professional. Furthermore, there have currently been no internal discussions about anyone selling their shares, nor have there been any external discussions with other potential investors.

This shocking development comes mere weeks after Boehly had stated that the owners were "laying a long-term foundation, establishing a great leadership team and responding to the environment."