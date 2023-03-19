Fan footage of a frustrated Todd Boehly leaving Stamford Bridge has emerged following Chelsea’s disappointing draw with Everton last night.

The Blues’ owner was recorded leaving the stadium in a light-hearted exchange with Chelsea fans, declaring that the match was “a s*** f****** game.”

A sentiment most Chelsea fans would agree with.

Video: Todd Boehly frustrated leaving Stamford Bridge after Everton draw

Boehly’s reaction was one that fans of the west London club have come all too used to in a disappointing season so far. Since his takeover of the club, he has shown his ambition for the future with several big money additions coming into the squad.

However, it has not been an easy ride for Graham Potter since he took over from Thomas Tuchel last September. It appears that the Chelsea squad is struggling to gel amidst the cascade of new faces and veteran defender Thiago Silva’s injury could well have made the difference in last night’s game.

Chelsea crash back down to earth with 2-2 draw vs Everton

Overseeing somewhat of a resurgence in recent matches, Chelsea were brought back to reality after labouring to a 2-2 home draw with relegation-threatened Everton.

Chelsea sacrificed the lead twice in the second half, giving the impression that they have not quite shaken off the flaky performances that have marred their season so far. The Chelsea side that defeated Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League were nowhere to be seen as Ellis Simms’ late equaliser sent the away end into jubilation.

Simms, who has had loan spells with Blackpool, Hearts, and most recently Sunderland, was recalled to Goodison Park in January as then-manager Frank Lampard sought to bolster his attacking options.

When Sean Dyche put Simms on to rescue a point at the death, the young Englishman obliged, powerfully shrugging off Kalidou Koulibaly in the build up to slotting the ball home.

What does the Premier League table look like for Chelsea after Everton draw?

Chelsea will be hugely disappointed with the result if Todd Boehly’s reaction is anything to go by. They now sit 11 points behind fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur in fourth place and time is running out for them to put together a consistent string of wins.

Perhaps Potter’s ideals are beginning to show on the field, but there is much work still to be done if Chelsea wish to challenge at the top of the table again.