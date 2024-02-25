Highlights Cantwell's impressive form has been key to Rangers' success in the Scottish Premiership this season.

Rangers midfielder Todd Cantwell has enjoyed an impressive season with the Scottish Premiership side, meaning he's likely to attract interest in the summer transfer window, but journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that he's likely to remain with the club.

Philippe Clement's side currently find themselves sitting at the top of the Scottish Premiership, two points ahead of their Glasgow rivals Celtic. It was a slow start to the campaign for the Gers, but they now stand a good chance of lifting the title at the end of the campaign. Cantwell's form has been a key reason why Rangers are performing so well in Scotland, and it's worked out to be an impressive addition.

Clement's men have already lifted the Scottish League Cup so far this term, and they will be hoping their success doesn't end there as they remain in three competitions - Europa League, Scottish Cup, and Scottish Premiership.

Micah Richards heaps praise on Cantwell

Cantwell signed for Rangers back in January 2023 for a fee of £1.5m from English side Norwich City. The 25-year-old has been a key player for Clement this season and started to flourish after a slow start. The former AFC Bournemouth loanee spent a portion of the beginning of the campaign on the treatment table.

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards, speaking on the Rest is Football Podcast with former players Gary Lineker and Alan Sheared, has heaped praise on Cantwell after watching him in action against St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership. Richards described Cantwell as a 'player' who has 'got something', while also being impressed by James Tavernier...

“It was quite a good game. Cantwell is a player. He's got something. Tavernier, the right-back, has scored over 100 goals. I know he takes free-kicks and penalties but it is absolutely ridiculous."

Todd Cantwell - Rangers squad ranking - 2023/2024 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 17 (5) 6th Goals 5 4th Assists 3 =2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.6 =5th Dribbles Per Game 1.1 =4th Match rating 7.01 9th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 22/02/2024

Cantwell, who is earning £22k-a-week at Ibrox, has a contract which will run until 2026, so Rangers are in a strong negotiating position if a club arrives at the table with an offer. The 25-year-old previously admitted that he came close to joining Leeds United, so it will be interesting to see if the Yorkshire outfit consider another move after his impressive season in Scotland.

In Cantwell's last full campaign in the Premier League, the former Norwich midfielder played 37 times, scoring six goals and providing two assists. Rangers could be worried about interest from England's top flight if his form continues, but the Scottish outfit have given him a platform to express himself and develop.

Dean Jones - Cantwell unlikely to leave

Jones has suggested that Cantwell appears to be loving life at Rangers and he would be surprised if he sought a departure in the summer transfer window. The journalist adds that Rangers will be fearful of interest from England and it's certainly not out of the question that an offer arrives when the market opens. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I think Cantwell, he seems to be anyway, loving life at Rangers. I would be surprised if he left the club in the summer. But obviously, one of Rangers' big fears will be that Premier League clubs are looking at his situation and decide to put some big money on the table. It's certainly not out of the question, given how well he's been playing at times."

