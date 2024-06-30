Highlights Todd Gurley says he retired because the NFL "wasn't going to satisfy him" after all he had accomplished.

Gurley's two-year peak was among the best in league history, and places him alongside some of the league's greatest players.

Because he possessed such immense talent but didn't get to play long, we'll always be left wondering what Gurley could have become.

Derrick Henry, Jerick McKinnon and Raheem Mostert. Jameis Winston, Marcus Mariota and Dak Prescott. Amari Cooper, Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs.

Every one of those players is older than former Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley, who won't crack the 30-year mark until August 3 of this year. Gurley's career lasted longer than the bulk of the league's players, but arthritis in his knee caused it to be relatively fleeting when compared to other superstars. He hasn't taken an NFL snap since 2020.

The end to his playing days may have been disappointing, but Gurley hasn't let it affect his post-football life. When he appeared on the 25/10 Show -- a podcast hosted by former Philadelphia Eagles greats LeSean McCoy and DeSean Jackson -- last Friday, Gurley said his wealth of accomplishments through six years made it easier to walk away from the game.

I went to Atlanta. I kind of had to... because I played at Georgia... [and] the season was sorry. After that it was like... I live in L.A. I’m chilling. I’ve [done] everything... I would love to have a ring... but I went to a Super Bowl, lost. I wasn’t really tripping. I feel like I did a lot of stuff that I never would’ve thought I would’ve ever did.... It really came down to like, it didn’t really matter if I scored 10 more touchdowns or if I scored zero... It wasn’t going to satisfy me no more.

Gurley ended his playing days with 8,336 yards from scrimmage and 79 total touchdowns. Incredibly, more than half of those scores came during one of the best two-season stretches for a running back in NFL history.

Todd Gurley Was A Rare Breed

He's one of five running backs to accomplish an impressive feat

Michael Chow/USA TODAY NETWORK

At the conclusion of the 2018 NFL campaign, there was no debating the league's best running back: it was Gurley. In 2017, he was the landslide Offensive Player of the Year winner and finished second in MVP voting behind some guy named Tom Brady. He followed up that effort with an almost equally impressive showing, capturing first-team All-Pro honors for the second consecutive year while pushing the Rams to Super Bowl 53, where Brady again stole his shine.

Gurley led the NFL in total touchdowns in both 2017 and 2018, combining for 40 trips to the end zone across those seasons. By doing so, he became the fifth running back in league history to pace the sport in touchdowns in back-to-back seasons and post at least 40 six-point plunges over that stretch. Shockingly, every instance has occurred in the last three decades.

Back-To-Back TD Leaders With 40-Plus Combined TD Player Seasons Scrimmage Yards Total TD Emmitt Smith 1994-95 3,973 47 Marshall Faulk 2000-01 4,336 47 Priest Holmes 2002-03 4,397 51 Shaun Alexander 2004-05 3,824 48 Todd Gurley 2017-18 3,924 40

The men on that list have combined to make 13 All-Pro teams and appear in 24 Pro Bowls. They're tremendous company for Gurley to be associated with, and show just how special he was as a player.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Even among greats, Marshall Faulk finds a way to stand a notch above the crowd. He made just 28 appearances in the above span, the fewest by any of the five players. Gurley, for what it's worth, suited up the second-fewest times (29).

It's unfortunate for Gurley and NFL fans that his career was derailed by his ailments. He'll forever be looked back upon fondly, but will also remain among the greatest "what if?" candidates the league has ever seen.

Source: 25/10 Show

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.