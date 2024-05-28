Highlights Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken isn't trying to justify the team's poor AFC Championship showing.

The Ravens only ran the ball eight times with players other than Lamar Jackson in the game, drawing immense criticism.

Jackson's improvement in the passing game could allow Baltimore to return to their previous heights in 2024.

The Baltimore Ravens had a prime chance to advance to their first Super Bowl with Lamar Jackson in 2023, but their previous postseason shortcomings flared up in a disappointing AFC Championship showing and sent them home.

At the time, the Ravens were bashed by many for abandoning their typical run-heavy style early in the affair, as they attempted 37 passes and had only 16 rushing attempts. Despite never trailing by more than 10 points in the second half, Baltimore's running back tandem of Gus Edwards and Justice Hill received only two carries in the final 30 minutes.

When asked last week if he agreed with John Harbaugh's assertion that the Ravens' approach was dictated by the terms of the game, offensive coordinator Todd Monken took a holistic view of their struggles, attributing the lack of output to poor execution after briefly mentioning the team tried jumpstarting its ground attack through other avenues.

I mean, Zay Flowers had a couple [carries], and Lamar did. I'm not trying to justify sh*t, I promise you that. I'm not. I'm just saying, in general, we needed to run the ball better, and we didn't. You can't control the game if you don't run the football, and then not execute at a high level when [running] presents itself. There were moments in the game we did, but not enough.

Edwards, Hill and Flowers combined for 28 yards on eight rushes in the game, averaging 3.5 yards per carry. Outside of Edwards' 15-yard first-quarter scamper, the trio gained just 13 yards on seven attempts (1.9 yards per carry).

Monken Shouldered The Brunt Of The Blame

"[I've] got to do a better job"

Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

It's common practice for coaches to absorb the fault of defeats and distribute credit elsewhere for wins at all levels of sport. However, hearing a coordinator take accountability in the blunt fashion Monken did isn't a regular occurrence.

Most in his position usually deflect some of the responsibility at the podium, but Monken kept his head tall, spoke matter-of-factly when assessing the situation and didn't shy away from the questions posed about the game to any extent.

We didn't execute at a high level, and that starts with me... we could have run the ball better, not turned the ball over, but that's what [we did]... [We've] got to attack them the way we planned to attack them, and I gotta do a better job. That's the way it is... [I'm paid] to do it against the best, when it counts. That's it. Fact.

What's also a fact is that Monken shifted the Ravens' offense into a more versatile unit with Jackson than previous offensive coordinator Greg Roman. Jackson set career-highs in passing attempts, passing yards, completion percentage and yards per attempt last season, and tied his career-low mark for interception percentage.

Lamar Jackson 2023 Passing Numbers Metric 2023 Total Previous Best Passing Attempts 457 401 Passing Yards 3,678 3,127 Completion Percentage 67.2% 66.1% Yards Per Attempt 8.0 7.8 Interception Percentage 1.5% 1.5%

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The 2023 Ravens scored 483 points, second-most in franchise history behind the 531 they posted in 2019. Jackson's two MVP awards came in those seasons.

The 2023 campaign didn't end the way Baltimore anticipated, but has a slimmed down and better passing Jackson than they've potentially ever had before going into 2024. Meeting the standard they established a season ago won't be an easy task. However, if the Ravens can carry the hunger from their sorrowing finish through the new season, they just may finally be able to exorcise their postseason demons.

Source: Baltimore Ravens

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.