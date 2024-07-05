Highlights West Ham's bid for Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo failed due to financial issues, not player interest.

Manchester United also interested in Todibo, but their approach collapsed due to UEFA's multi-club ownership rules.

West Ham is also considering Olympique Lyonnais' Jake O'Brien as a potential center-back option.

West Ham United’s first attempt to sign Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo hit a stumbling block, though transfer Fabrizio Romano, while writing in his Daily Briefing, has revealed that the issue was purely financial and not because the Frenchman rejected a move.

The east London-based outfit, after appointing Julen Lopetegui, are one of the busier Premier League clubs this summer, having welcomed both Wes Foderingham and Luis Guilherme to the club since the transfer window opened for business.

With the respective futures of Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd still not resolved and Angelo Ogbonna leaving the club at the end of his contract, the aforementioned Spaniard is focusing on getting at least one - and even possibly two - centre-backs through the door this summer.

Romano: The Race for Todibo Remains Open

Frenchman keen on move to West Ham

Writing in his Daily Briefing, Romano insisted that West Ham’s failed attempt to entice Todibo to the London Stadium wasn’t because of a lack of interest from the players’ side. In fact, he revealed that the centre-back was keen on the move himself.

West Ham, according to Romano, were never going to lodge a bid for Todibo without knowing that he was fully on board with, albeit in its embryonic stages, Lopetegui’s project - but ultimately, the move fell through thanks to a chasm in valuation.

After having their opening bid - worth £25 million - rejected by Nice, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Lopetegui and his entourage are contemplating whether to return to the negotiating table and revise their offer.

Todibo, Zouma, Aguerd - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Todibo Zouma Aguerd Minutes 2,654 2,841 1,859 Goals/Assists 0/2 3/0 1/0 Pass success rate (%) 90.1 83.9 80.5 Tackles per game 1.9 0.7 1.2 Interceptions per game 1.3 0.9 0.8 Clearances per game 3.1 4.8 3.8 Overall rating 6.87 6.52 6.42

Romano suggested that this summer’s race to secure signature of Todibo - described as being "incredible" by former Nice coach Francesco Farioli - signature remains open, and there are several clubs keeping tabs on his situation, with his current contract set to expire in the summer of 2027.

Manchester United are also an interested party, though their approach to snare the 24-year-old defender collapsed due to UEFA’s multi-club ownership rules as their minority owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, also owns Todibo’s current employers, Nice. Todibo, however, remains keen on a move to Old Trafford.

West Ham’s O’Brien Deal has ‘Huge Potential’

Several Premier League clubs interested

From one centre-back option to another, Olympique Lyonnais’ Jake O’Brien - who joined from Crystal Palace just last summer - has emerged as an option for the Hammers and Sheth, speaking to GMS, has insisted that this deal could have ‘huge potential’.

Despite a £40 million offer being accepted for Wolverhampton Wanderers man Maximilian Kilman, West Ham are seemingly still keen to add more bodies to bolster the heart of their back line - hence the interest in O’Brien and Todibo.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only one outfield Lyon player notched more minutes than O'Brien (2,370) in Ligue 1 last season - Maxence Caqueret (3,025).

According to The Athletic, West Ham are keen admirers of the twice-capped Republic of Ireland international on the back of a successful season with Lyon, one that saw him become the first from his nation to play in the French top flight since Tony Cascarino in 2000.

The report also suggests that a litany of sides in the Premier League are also interested in the 23-year-old’s signature - Everton included. Although no deals have progressed further than initial talks, O’Brien’s employers have received approaches around the £17 million ($21m) mark.

All statistics per WhoScored