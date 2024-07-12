Highlights Jean-Clair Todibo's move to Manchester United was reportedly '99% done' before UEFA's ruling halted the transfer.

Manchester United's search for a centre-back continues as the Red Devils continue to spin a few plates for a new-look defence in the transfer window - but that could have been dealt with a long time ago had a move for Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo gone through, with Fabrizio Romano claimed that a move to Old Trafford was '99% done'.

United had made a move for the Frenchman earlier in the transfer window given that he had excelled for Nice down the years, but the deal taking the former Barcelona man to the north-west fell apart after UEFA ruled that players who starred for clubs under the same ownership could not move freely if they were in the same European competition. United's win over Manchester City in the FA Cup final back in May put them into the Europa League, and alongside Nice qualifying for the same tournament via their fifth-placed finish in Ligue 1, it means that a deal couldn't go ahead.

Romano: Todibo Was "99%" a Man Utd Player

Everything was seemingly done to take the Frenchman to Old Trafford

Speaking on his Playback channel, Romano stated that everything was in place for a move to United for Todibo, including on both club and player side before everything collapsed due to UEFA's ruling. He said:

"Jean-Clair Todibo was 99% a new Manchester United player. Everything was done, also on the player's side, then everything collapsed because of UEFA rules. "UEFA denied the possibility for any player to join a club with the same ownership playing in the same European competition; so before the final at Wembley, Manchester United prepared everything to have Jean-Clair Todibo as a new player. "Now, there is nothing ongoing. We had some reports that Manchester United would go legal for this one, but they are not true. "Manchester United have already left the conversation for Todibo, there is no chance. But he was really almost there, almost done, to join Manchester United."

Man Utd Attentions Have Turned Elsewhere

A centre-back still needs to be brought in

United can't afford to waste any time in their search for a centre-back after a move for Todibo went awry - and it's seen them make moves for three different centre-backs since, albeit at a higher cost than Todibo would have cost with the Frenchman's fee being estimated at £40million.

Jean Clair-Todibo's Ligue 1 statistics - Nice squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 30 =6th Assists 2 =3rd Clearances Per Game 3.1 1st Tackles Per Game 1.9 =2nd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.4 3rd Match rating 6.87 =5th

Jarrad Branthwaite appears to be the main target; the Everton centre-back has been exceptional for the Toffees over the past 12 months and despite missing out on England's EURO 2024 squad at the final hurdle, it hasn't seen any interest wane from United.

The Red Devils made their second bid totalling £50million at the start of the week, but that was rejected by the Toffees and GMS sources exclusively revealed that the club are waiting for Everton to lower their demands before they make a third bid in hopes of landing the young Englishman.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jean-Clair Todibo featured in five games for Barcelona before his move in 2020.

Elsewhere, Matthijs de Ligt is a supposed target after he gave the 'green light' to an Old Trafford switch, and the Red Devils also reportedly had a bid accepted for Lille youngster Leny Yoro - though he is waiting on Real Madrid to make a move before he plunges for an English switch.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 12-07-24.