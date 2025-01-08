There's a weakness in Tom Aspinall's armory, and it's something prospective opponent Jon Jones can exploit en route to a thumping win over his latest rival.

That's according to the former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez, who looked ahead to the long-rumored fight between the UFC's heavyweight champion Jones, who ran amok in the light heavyweight ranks before winning back-to-back bouts at heavyweight, and Aspinall, who holds interim championship status at the UFC.

Jon Jones & Tom Aspinall's professional MMA records (as of 08/01/25) Jon Jones Tom Aspinall Fights 30 18 Wins 28 15 Losses 1 3 No contests 1 0

Jones fought more recently than Aspinall, dispatching Stipe Miocic with a brutal, third-round, spinning back kick to the body. As such, it's unclear when he'll be fit and ready to fight again — though, if the dream fight were to become a reality, there's an available slot at the UFC 313 show in March, which could be suitable, together with International Fight Week in the summer.

Weakness Identified in Tom Aspinall's Game

Supposed vulnerability detected by former UFC champ Cain Velasquez