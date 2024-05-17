Highlights Tom Aspinall will defend his UFC interim heavyweight title against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 in Manchester, England.

The UFC, however, originally wanted Aspinall to face Ciryl Gane, who turned down the fight due to movie obligations, according to the Brit.

The UFC 304 card in Manchester currently includes two title fights, a lightweight fight, a potential flyweight title eliminator bout, and a featherweight bout.

Tom Aspinall will defend his interim UFC heavyweight title at UFC 304 in Manchester against Curtis Blaydes. This bout, as well as four others, was officially announced yesterday by UFC president Dana White on social media.

However, Aspinall has since revealed on his official YouTube channel, that despite Blaydes being his upcoming opponent, the UFC wanted him to fight someone else instead.

UFC Wanted Aspinall vs Gane at UFC 304

Aspinall has claimed that Gane turned down the fight

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Tom Aspinall's only loss in the UFC came against Curtis Blaydes, but it was due to a serious knee injury happening in the very first round.

Aspinall and Blaydes have fought once before, but the fight went only 15 seconds due to the Brit suffering a freak knee injury leading to the fight being stopped.

Tom Aspinall & Curtis Blaydes' professional MMA record (as of 1705/24) Tom Aspinall Curtis Blaydes Fights 17 23 Wins 14 18 Losses 3 4 Draws 0 0 No contests 0 1

Despite Aspinall campaigning to fight Blaydes ever since his KO win over Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295, he has revealed in a new video uploaded to his YouTube channel that the American was not the opponent that the UFC originally had in mind for him to face in Manchester. Aspinall claims that the UFC wanted Ciryl Gane to be his opponent at UFC 304, but the Frenchman turned down the fight due to movie obligations.

"The UFC wanted me to fight Ciryl Gane. I said OK, the UFC want to do it, we can do it. I'm not bothered, I feel like I'm the champion of the world, I'm ranked number one in the world, I'll fight anybody."

Aspinall claims he accepted the fight against Gane as he believes he is the champion, and he will fight anybody. Considering, from the outside looking in, it seemed like Blaydes was always going to be Aspinall's opponent in Manchester, it is interesting to hear that he wasn't even the UFC's go-to opponent for the Brit. Aspinall, in the same YouTube video, went on to say that the reason why Gane turned down the fight was that he was filming a movie.

UFC 304 Card Starts to Take Shape

Dana White announced five huge fights for the card yesterday

UFC president Dana White announced the first five fights featured on the UFC 304 card in Manchester yesterday on social media. The card, as it stands, features two huge title fights, a bad-blooded lightweight fight, a potential flyweight title eliminator bout, and an extremely exciting featherweight bout.

The card as it stands:

Leon Edwards (C) vs Belal Muhammad - UFC Welterweight Championship

Tom Aspinall (IC) vs Curtis Blaydes - Interim UFC Heavyweight Championship

Bobby Green vs Paddy Pimblett

Muhammad Mokaev vs Manel Kape

Arnold Allen vs Giga Chikadze