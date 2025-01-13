Tom Aspinall has raised hopes that one of the most significant fights that can be booked across worldwide mixed martial arts is inching ever closer as he posted a message that featured eight specific words indicating a Jon Jones mega fight may be closer than ever to becoming a reality.

As the interim UFC heavyweight champion, Aspinall has had a claim to the crown ever since he won the belt with a first-round knockout win over Sergei Pavlovich in November 2023.

If there is an active champion in the same division, it is tradition to unify the interim title with the full championship belt. However, even though Jones, at that time, had entered the weight class and eviscerated Ciryl Gane in a single round, there was no unification bout. Instead, Aspinall went on to annihilate Curtis Blaydes in July 2024, while Jones went on to retire Stipe Miocic later in the same year with a nasty spinning back kick for the ages.

Their calendars are now clear to finally get it on. And, when looking at Aspinall's latest public statement, that fight may come sooner, rather than later.

Jon Jones & Tom Aspinall's professional MMA records (as of 08/01/25) Jon Jones Tom Aspinall Fights 30 18 Wins 28 15 Losses 1 3 No contests 1 0

Latest statement raises hopes that Jon Jones mega fight can be made