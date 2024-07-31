Highlights Tom Aspinall was very, very close to giving up on MMA and transitioning to boxing full-time back in 2016.

Tom Aspinall’s rise to the very top of heavyweight MMA has been something incredibly special to watch. Despite only having been in the UFC for four years, the Englishman is already being considered one of the greatest heavyweights of all time and is tipped by many people in the MMA world to one day go on to be one of the greatest fighters not just in the heavyweight division, but in all of MMA.

Aspinall is not your typical heavyweight. Despite weighing over 250lbs and standing 6 feet 5 inches tall, the interim UFC heavyweight champion’s movement, speed, and explosiveness is something which we have never seen before in all of heavyweight MMA, and at just the age of 31, Aspinall, if he manages to stay healthy and injury free, could become the most dominant force in UFC heavyweight history.

Despite being probably the most well-rounded and best heavyweight in the UFC, Aspinall, just two years into his professional MMA career, actually quit and decided to focus solely on the sport of boxing.

In a newly surfaced interview from 2016 with Kugan Cassius of IFL TV, Aspinall, with Tommy Fury sitting next to him, revealed that he was transitioning from MMA to boxing and also went into detail about why he made that decision at the time.

Why Tom Aspinall Planned to Quit MMA in 2016

He was moving to boxing as he was struggling to get fights and wasn’t getting paid well

In a newly surfaced interview from all the way back in late 2016, current interim UFC heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall, revealed he was going to be quitting MMA and moving to boxing on a full-time basis. From what we have seen in the last few years from the Brit, since his UFC debut back in 2020, it is incredible to think that the Englishman, who is tipped by many to go on to be the best UFC heavyweight ever, actually almost called it quits on the sport.

Despite it now seeming bizarre that Aspinall, who is such a gifted athlete and well-rounded martial artist, was going to call it quits on his MMA career, in the interview he did with Kugan Cassius of IFL TV with Tommy Fury by his side, he gave good reasoning behind his decision to move to boxing despite at the time, having competed in seven professional MMA fights which saw him hold a record of 5-2.

The 31-year-old Englishman, who at the time of the interview was 23, revealed that despite doing MMA for a long time, he was having issues getting fights and also experiencing financial struggles which wasn’t making the work he had to put in in his training camps worthwhile given what he would get in return in terms of pay.

“Yeah, that's right, it's not my first day. I've actually been coming quite a bit to do the sparring, but it's my first day that I've decided to focus solely on boxing, but it's time to learn the trade now. I've been doing MMA for a long time. I've been struggling to make it pay financially and just not getting many rewards from it because I'm struggling to get fights, so it's time to switch over and do the boxing."

Aspinall, who for a few years has been known to have close ties to the famous Fury family, also revealed in the interview that he was training with Tyson Fury’s uncle, Peter, who is a massively respected boxing coach, and he was gelling with him well and was enjoying the transition so far from MMA to boxing.

"I've gelled with Peter (Fury) well. My MMA coach Colin (Heron) has taught me a lot when it comes to boxing, but it's time to learn just the art of boxing now so first day switching over."

Seven months after this interview was posted, Aspinall competed in his first professional boxing match, showing identical finishing ability to his MMA career, knocking his opponent, Tamas Bajzath, out in just one minute and 24 seconds. Despite an incredible start to his boxing career, Aspinall’s debut inside the squared circle turned out to be his last boxing match and very quickly changed his mind about his boxing plans and decided to move back to MMA just seven months after announcing a full-time boxing move.

Tom Aspinall's Return to MMA and UFC Success

After an almost three-year layoff, Aspinall returned to MMA in February 2019

After a very brief period where he made boxing his sole focus, Aspinall quickly abandoned his plans to pursue a boxing career and, following an almost three-year hiatus from the cage, he returned to MMA in February 2019. Upon Aspinall’s return to MMA, he signed with Cage Warriors and, in his first two fights back, managed to secure two first-round TKO wins which lasted just a combined two minutes and 16 seconds of fight time.

Following his first two wins back in MMA, just 17 months after his return, the Englishman was signed to the UFC and was very quick to put the heavyweight division on notice, marking his UFC debut with a trademark, 45-second KO over Jake Collier. In his second UFC fight, Aspinall once again showed his incredible finishing ability by finishing Alan Baudot via TKO in one minute and 35 seconds.

It was after these two fights where the UFC had clearly identified Aspinall’s potential and in his next three fights, the Englishman came up against former UFC heavyweight champion, Andrei Arlovski, Serghei Spivac, and Alexander Volkov, all of which he made easy work of and managed to finish.

Following his win over Volkov, Aspinall would then have a career setback, badly injuring his knee just 15 seconds into his fight against Curtis Blaydes, which unfortunately handed the Brit his first loss in the UFC. For many, this would have been a career-ending injury, however, almost exactly a year to the day after he got injured, Aspinall returned triumphantly, finishing Martin Tybura in just over a minute in a main event bout at the O2 Arena in London.

After his fight against Tybura, Aspinall, on just two weeks' notice at UFC 295, won the interim UFC heavyweight championship, shocking the world by knocking out Russian powerhouse, Sergei Pavlovich, in just 69 seconds at Madison Square Garden. At UFC 304, Aspinall became just the third fighter in UFC history to defend an interim title, where he successfully defended the belt, avenging his loss to Curtis Blaydes by knocking him out in exactly one minute.

In his next fight, Aspinall will face either Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic, who are looking likely to face off this November in New York. The Englishman, who could find himself across the Octagon against the greatest fighter of all time, Jones, next, almost gave up the sport of MMA to pursue a boxing career and looking back, he will be glad he turned back to MMA as he is being tipped to leave a legacy and an impact on the UFC heavyweight division like no other fighter has ever done.