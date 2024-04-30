Highlights UFC 304 in Manchester has a 3am GMT start time, leaving UK fans up all night.

Fighter Tom Aspinall has criticised the late start time, calling it "terrible."

Aspinall has highlighted the unfairness of the late start for UK fans compared to American viewers.

As the UFC announced its return to England, they will mark the return by coming to Manchester for the first time ever, with the event taking place in the newly opened Co-Op Live arena.

As the buzz for this UFC 304 announcement simmered, it was then revealed that the event would revolve around American time zones, despite the fact it would be taking place across the pond in England. With the main card rumoured to begin at 3am GMT, fans and fighters alike will struggle to stay awake, with Tom Aspinall having already made reference to this on Instagram earlier in the week. Now, the British fighter has come out to film a video detailing why he thinks the time for the event is "terrible."

UFC 304 Start Time

It will once again be a long night for UK and European fight fans

European MMA fans already have it hard enough, having to stay up until 6am to watch main card fights on most UFC cards, so upon the announcement that UFC 304 would emanate from Manchester, a universal European sigh of relief could be heard, as fans finally thought they could watch an event at a normal time, but sadly for them, that isn't the case.

Unlike the WWE, who operate live events on the time zone that they are in, the UFC have decided to still work the event to cater to the American audience.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Tom Aspinall has won nine MMA fights in the United Kingdom during his professional MMA career, losing three.

Tom Aspinall isn't impressed with the UFC's decision

As a British MMA fighter, but also interim UFC heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall has taken it upon himself to speak about the situation, a situation that even American MMA fans have agreed is laughable. The self-proclaimed Honey Badger took to TikTok to answer a fan's question surrounding the card time.

"In all honesty, does it make that much difference? Probably a couple of weeks before, I'll have to wake up and train at that time and stay up or whatever, but like I've flown across the world multiple times and fought on different time zones, so it's not as bad as that."

A level-headed response, Aspinall seems unfazed at the prospect of fighting in the early hours of the morning, because as he says, it isn't anything his body isn't used to, but where he does take offense is regarding the treatment of fans.

Tom Aspinall's professional MMA record (as of 29/04/24) 17 fights 14 wins 3 losses By knockout 11 1 By submission 3 1 By disqualifcation 0 1

"As a fan who wants to watch it live, I think it is absolutely terrible. I think it's just not fair on the fans, it's not fair on the UK fans. Predominantly, it's (the UFC) an American audience, so I understand they want to sell to them, but why can't they sell to them in the afternoon when it is our evening time."

Another fair argument from Aspinall, he alludes to the idea that it would be a Saturday when UFC 304 airs, so there is no reason why the UFC couldn't air it during afternoon hours, unless there is a worry of conflicting with other sports that might take place at that time and that might hamper PPV sales.

With UFC 304 falling on the 27th of July, European fans have plenty of time to prepare for another late night of combat sports, despite the fact the UFC is in their backyard. With no fights yet to be announced, it is certain to be a huge night of fighting, as always is the case when the UFC comes to Europe.