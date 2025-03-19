The top of the UFC's heavyweight division has been pretty much at a standstill since Tom Aspinall won the interim title at UFC 295 in November 2023. In every case when an interim title is fought for, the winner is automatically guaranteed a shot at the undisputed title in their very next fight, however, due to the reigning champion, Jon Jones' inactivity since winning the belt back in March 2023, the division has not been able to move forward with the fights which should be happening.

Frustration is growing in the MMA world due to the fact that 'Bones' seems reluctant to face his rightful next challenger, Aspinall, despite the Brit being the only opponent who makes sense for him. Frustration is not only growing among MMA fans, but it is also rapidly growing behind the scenes in Aspinall's team and his dad, Andy, has expressed his own frustrations regarding Jones in a newly released interview with JNMEDIAUK.

Related Demetrious Johnson Names Exact Figure UFC Should Pay Jon Jones to Fight Tom Aspinall One of the greatest UFC fighters of all time has told the company how much they should pay Jon Jones to fight Tom Aspinall.

Tom Aspinall's Dad Advises Jon Jones to Vacate His UFC Heavyweight Title

Jones has held the heavyweight title for over two years yet has only defended it once